All Of The Workout Brands & Studios Offering Free Streaming Workouts You Can Do At-Home

Just because we’re all isolating from the coronavirus doesn’t mean our workouts need to stop & luckily many fitness brands & studios are streaming workouts for free through whether their app or website & we rounded them all below!



Staying fit and active while quarantining from the coronavirus pandemic may seem tough, but luckily, there are tons of workouts available for you to do at home. If you have a membership to a studio, chances are the studio is offering streaming services on their app or website so you can continue to take classes in the comfort of your own home. Even if you don’t have a membership to a studio, the classes are still allowing anyone to stream their workouts and we rounded up a list of the studios and brands that are streaming free exercises below!

Burn Boot Camp – BBC is streaming live at-home workouts every weekday at 9am ET through April 3rd to its members.

Planet Fitness – Planet Fitness is offering free online classes open to anyone, including non-members, for the next two weeks, that will be live-streamed at 7pm ET every day, available on Planet Fitness’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

Peloton – Starting March 19, Peloton created and streamed content to offer subscribers a 90-day trial, rather than 30 days, to its app. The best part is, you don’t need to own a Peloton-treadmill or bike to partake.

Obé – Obé is a streaming fitness platform that charges $27/month, but is giving a free month subscription to any members in quarantine.

barre3 – Offering 20% off unlimited access to barre3 workouts on their app and online.

CorePower Yoga On Demand – Members will have full unlimited access to all online classes through the app, while non-members will have free access to a “special collection” of workouts with 20 new classes. Even better, they will be streaming live classes every day at 8am, 1pm, and 6pm MT.

Pure Barre – Providing free live classes on the Pure Barre GO Facebook channel.

Carbon 38 – Offering free workout classes at 6am PST, streaming live from their Instagram stories.

Rumble Boxing – Providing free Rumble-inspired, cardio and bodyweight workouts via Instagram Live every day at 9AM EST.

Flywheel Sports – Providing 30-minute precision training workouts on their Instagram stories every day.

There are a ton of other workout brands and studios providing everyone access to exercise and it’s a good idea to keep checking your favorite brands’ Instagram pages to look out for announcements!