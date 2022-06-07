Joe Jonas Changes Lyrics To Infamous Taylor Swift Diss Song In Concert & Fans Are So Happy: Watch

First, Taylor Swift buried the hatchet with Katy Perry. Now, it seems that she and Joe Jonas are “cool” with each other. During the June 4 show of the Jonas Brothers’ Las Vegas residency, Joe, 32, changed the lyrics to “Much Better,” a track that many Swift fans interpreted as a subtle diss track. “Joe Jonas performed ‘Much Better’ for the first time in YEARS the other night, and the lyric was changed from ‘now I’m done with superstars’ to ‘now I’m cool with superstars’ to show how he’s grown up and friends with Taylor Swift again, and I can’t get over it,” tweeted one frantic Swiftie.

Joe Jonas performed Much Better for the first time in YEARS the other night and the lyric was changed from “now I’m done with superstars” to “now I’m cool with superstars” to show how he’s grown up and friends with Taylor Swift again and I can’t get over it. — panda 🐼 (@_pandacoffee_) June 5, 2022

Another fan captured the moment on video and shared it Online. “This is GROWTH!” the fan wrote. The original lyrics go: “I got a rep for breaking hearts / Now I’m done with superstars / And all the tears on her guitar / I’m not bitter.” The lines — taken from the song off of 2009’s Lines, Vines, and Trying Times —have long since been associated with Joe’s brief romance with Taylor in 2008. Similarly, Taylor vented her frustrations at this young love in “Forever & Always,” off of her Fearless album.

In the decade since their breakup, Joe and Taylor’s relationship has become part of the Swift mythology. He broke up with Taylor over a phone call, as the story goes, and Taylor put Joe on blast during a 2008 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Taylor would say in a 2019 appearance on Ellen that the move was “too much,” and she was “was 18. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy … just teenage stuff there.”

“It did feel nice,” Joe said on the Lorraine show in 2019, when asked about the apology. “It’s something that I probably was feeling pretty bad about when I was younger, but at the end of the day, like I’ve moved on. I’m sure Taylor’s moved on, and it feels nice, and we’re all friends, and it’s all good. We were so young.”

Taylor would later seemingly reference this relationship in 2020’s folklore. On the song “Invisible String,” she sings, “Cold was the steel of my axe to grind/For the boys who broke my heart/Now I send their babies presents.” The line came after Joe and Sophie Turner announced they were expecting their first child. Joe and Sophie, 25, would later attend the Saturday Night Live afterparty at L’Avenue at Saks following Taylor’s performance of the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” on the show.