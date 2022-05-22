Britney Spears Mocks Therapist As She Blasts Family For ‘Unwanted’ Treatment: Watch

Britney Spears dusted off her acting chops (see 2002’s Crossroads or appearances on Saturday Night Live) to film a clip skewering her counselors and her family for the “840 hours of unwanted therapy” she endured during her controversial conservatorship. The “Toxic” singer, 40, took to her Instagram on Saturday, May 22 to share the video, which has her pretending to be a therapist giving advice to improve one’s mental health, such as visiting an amusement park or having a Sunday supper with loved ones.

“After doing exactly 840 hours of unwanted therapy in a motherf**king chair … this is my message to all my therapists and people who took my money… KISS MY MOTHER F**KING ASS!!!!” Britney captioned the two-minute post. “I guess I’m a scholar at this point… again to my family who condoned this torture … I will say till the day I die … go to hell !!! And if you think I’m lying or thats impossible to do … do your research !!!! Pssss is it awkward or uncomfortable to watch this video ???? GOOD”

The pop star is clearly mocking what went down in her counseling sessions, and she is reportedly revealing even more about the conservatorship-mandated therapy in an upcoming tell-all. After a bidding war from multiple publishers, Simon & Schuster landed the rights to the book that will cover Britney’s life, including her career, romances and the family drama that ensued during the conservatorship.

Britney is looking to tell her truth, as she has been mired in accusations and feuds with her family following the end of her conservatorship in November. At the very least, the “Stronger” hitmaker will have a lot to say after she called out her sister Jamie Lynn Spears for fabricating stories in her blistering memoir, “Things I Should Have Said,” released in January this year. The singer went so far as to have her attorney send a cease-and-desist letter to her younger sister to ask her to not bring up Britney on the book tour.

Pages in the as-yet-untitled tome will also most likely be filled with the drama between Britney and her father Jamie Spears. In January, the global icon filed a lawsuit claiming Jamie took “at least $6 million” from her over the course of the 13-year conservatorship, which Jamie was the head of until stepping down in August. The filing claims that Jamie took over $6.3 million for himself, and the other $30 million went to lawyers and legal fees.

Although there has not been a publishing date announced as of yet, fans might finally get to know the stories Britney has teased of telling when the memoir is out. Back in October, Britney gave a warning of what dramatic tales could come, as she wrote on Instagram, “I’ll just be honest and say I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview!!!”