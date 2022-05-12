Johnny Depp: 1st Sighting In The UK During Break From Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp went across the pond while the trial for his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard is on break. The 58-year-old actor stopped to take a photo with a fan in Newhaven, East Sussex in England on Thursday, May 12. The actor posed casually with the fan who looked very excited to have run into the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Spotted in Newhaven, East Sussex yesterday, #JohnnyDepp. Pictured with my husband. pic.twitter.com/sIqOJiol1L — Cepheus Elf (Emma Wishart now Watts) (@CepheusElf) May 12, 2022

While Johnny’s had his hair tied back in a ponytail and worn suits for the entirety of the trial, the actor let his hair down and dressed much more casually as he took the selfie with a fan. He sported a flannel shirt and a jacket and a pair of sunglasses in the photo in the U.K.

The defamation trial is on a week-long recess until Monday, May 16. It’s expected to re-start with Johnny’s legal team cross-examining Amber, 36, after she finishes her witness testimony. Johnny sued his ex-wife for $50 million, claiming that an op-ed that she wrote for The Washington Post, which detailed her alleged experiences with domestic abuse, damaged his reputation and cost him lucrative career opportunities.

View Related Gallery Amber Heard & Johnny Depp: Photos Of The Embattled Exes Amid Their Trial Actor Amber Heard testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., . Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife actor Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse Depp Heard Lawsuit, Fairfax, United States - 05 May 2022

As the trial has continued, Johnny’s supporters have gathered outside of the courthouse to show love to the star. Some have even brought alpacas after he made an offhanded reference to them in his testimony. As the trial began, a source close to Johnny told HollywoodLife exclusively that he felt “hopeful” about the outcome of the lawsuit. Four weeks into the trial, a source close to Johnny revealed that the support from his fans has helped him keep those feelings. “Johnny is extremely grateful for his fans being so vocal on social media and in-person throughout this entire case. It has given him a renewed energy to keep fighting for what he feels is right,” they said.

Going into the brief hiatus, Johnny’s legal team responded to Amber’s testimony, seeming eager for the cross-examination. “While Ms. Heard’s stories have continued to grow new and convenient details, Mr. Depp’s recollections have remained exactly the same throughout the six painful years since her first allegations were made,” they said in a statement. “His truth — the truth — is the same no matter the environment in which it is has been presented. The upcoming cross-examination from Mr. Depp’s team will be most telling, and will certainly highlight the many fallacies Ms. Heard has now attempted to pass off as fact throughout her convoluted testimony.”