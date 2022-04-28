Johnny Depp Waves To Crowd Of Supporters & Alpacas After Day In Court Amid Amber Heard Trial: Video

Johnny Depp has had quite the week in court — but his fans have been supporting him through the on-going trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. The 58-year-old actor appeared grateful for the support as he whizzed by after another day at court on Thursday, April 28, keeping the window down in a large black SUV.

#JohnnyDepp leaving the Fairfax Co. Courthouse a little bit ago. The alpacas were back. The owners told me Depp saw the alpacas for the first time (they believe) and looked like he wanted to reach out and pet them @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/1UtAxAo9KV — Angenette Levy (@Angenette5) April 28, 2022

He put his arm out the window to wave to a screaming crowd in Virginia, which included two alpacas brought by fan to “brighten” his day, as well as a woman dressed as a pirate from Pirates Of The Caribbean. Johnny appeared to be wearing the same suit from court, along with a pair of glasses.

The two alpacas, named Teddy and Truffle, have been positioned outside of the courtroom by fan Andrea Diaz for several days. Dolce in particular wears a sign that reads, ‘Justice for Johnnie’ (complete with a typo, which Diaz acknowledged to Bored Panda was an accident). “I thought the alpacas might brighten his day,” she said to The Washington Post. April 28 appeared to be the first day Johnny actually saw the two animals.

The 21 Jump Street icon is suing ex Amber, 36, in a defamation trial in relation to an op-ed piece she published for The Washington Post alleging domestic abuse. The Aquaman actress did not name Depp in the essay, however, he lost several roles as a result — including being pulled from the Fantastic Beasts franchise and another Pirates film. Johnny is asking for $50 million in damages, however, Amber has also filed a counterclaim for defamation against him for nuisance.

A source tells HollywoodLife that Johnny is “hopeful” he’ll be “vindicated” after the trial — and is immensely grateful for the support. “Not only supporters outside the courthouse, but his friends and family who have come and sat front row in court, and who have testified on his behalf. It means the world to Johnny and he is feeling hopeful that he will be vindicated once and for all,” they said to HL.