Pete Davidson Plays Up To Kris Jenner By Sending Her Pretty Flowers For Mother’s Day

Pete Davidson is known to be the best son around, per his mom, Amy Davidson, but is he the best potential son-in-law as well? “Thank you #petedavidson !!! Love you,” Kris Jenner wrote over an Instagram story on Mother’s Day Sunday, showing a gorgeous bouquet of pink and orange flowers. It looks like Kim Kardashian‘s boyfriend has passed the test of getting her mother’s approval!

The special gift comes after a slew of red carpet debuts for Kim and Pete, a coming out of sorts for the couple who began dating last fall. Since they seem more in love than ever, many have wondered about the possibility of the duo walking down the aisle in the near future. On a recent episode of The Kardashians, while taking note of her sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s proposal from Travis Barker, Kim noted that she still “believe[s] in love,” adding, “[H]opefully, there will be just one more wedding for me. Fourth time’s the charm!”

Considering the prospect of a Kim and Pete marriage, Kris seems to be on board, as a KarJenner source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY last month. “Kris absolutely adores Pete and she’s so thankful he came into Kim’s life when he did,” the source shared. “Kris sees how happy Kim is with Pete so they definitely have Kris’s blessing.”

The insider also revealed that Kris “had concerns” when Kim initially split from her husband of seven years, Kanye West, 44, in early 2021 “because of all the drama surrounding their divorce and Kanye’s public attacks on her.” The source added that while the family matriarch “was confident that Kim could handle herself, as a mother, it was heartbreaking to see her daughter going through that.”

“There have been a lot of tears and all Kris wanted was for Kim to find happiness again with someone who treated her with care and respect,” the source said. “She feels like Pete has Kim’s best interest at heart. He’s been such a gentleman and the family couldn’t be any happier for them.”