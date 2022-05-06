Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Diamond Ring Reading Travis Barker’s Name: Photo

Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t leave any questions as to where her heart is. The Poosh maven, 43, took to Instagram stories on May 6 to share a video clip of her sparkling new “Travis” ring — a stunning, sparkly bauble with her fiancé Travis Barker‘s name studded in what appears to be diamonds. Per photos in the Daily Mail, Kourtney rocked the ring on her pinkie finger, adding a sparkly filter and showing her followers several angles of the pretty piece. She didn’t add any music to the clip, instead letting the jewelry speak for itself.

Elsewhere on Travis’ Instagram account, the couple showed off their aptitude for PDA with steamy pics of the Blink-182 drummer tenderly kissing Kourtney’s thigh. In the May 6 post, Kourtney rocks a stunning black corset and underwear along with sleek high heels as Travis appears to adore her. The images and clips were posted at roughly the same time of day, showing that Kourtney and Travis, 46, are always in-step with one another.

The “Travis” ring drew immediate wedding vibes, as the duo recently had a “practice wedding” in Las Vegas following the Grammy Awards on April 3. It turned out they couldn’t actually get a marriage license at 2:00 AM, so they settled for a ceremony that would symbolize their intentions while in sin city. Kourtney later told Jimmy Kimmel during an April 6 appearance that, “There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour.” She said the couple fully intended to be legally married but were surprised to find that they couldn’t actually get a license during late hours.

View Related Gallery Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Kids: The Famous Couple & Their Blended Family Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya 'The Kardashians' TV Show premiere, Los Angeles, Califrnia, USA - 07 Apr 2022

“That’s what I thought [that you could get them anytime], I was like, are you guys lying?” she told Jimmy. “We asked five times and they were like, it opens at 8 am,” she said. The late-night host then clarified whether they actually hoped to get married. “You wanted to get married for real but you couldn’t?” he asked, and Kourt replied, “Yes…what’s in the heart is in the heart.”

Travis proposed to Kourtney on the May 5 episode of The Kardashians in a stunning, candlelit beachside moment. Travis was previously married to Shanna Moakler, 47, while Kourtney dated Scott Disick for 10 years before their 2015 split.