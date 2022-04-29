Travis Barker Grabs Kourtney Kardashian’s Butt As She Makes Out With Him In A Bikini: Photo

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker continue to celebrate their love for each other -- this time on the shores of the idyllic Lake Como while vacationing in Italy.

April 29, 2022 5:09PM EDT
Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian
Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker leave their hotel on April 28, 2022 in Milan, Italy Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Celebrity Sightings In Milan, Italy - 28 Apr 2022
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker walking through the streets of the center, with some bodyguards in tow, holding tenderly hand in hand for the whole walk, until they reach the hotel where they are staying. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker take a walk in Milan, Italy - 27 Apr 2022
Image Credit: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Mammia mia! Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and Travis Barker, 46, are in love and they don’t care who knows it! The PDA pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other during a recent outing at Lake Como in Italy, as Kourt got on top of her man, put her arms around him, and gave him a big smooch. Travis seemed to enjoy every minute of the attention from his fiancée, grabbing her butt — that was on clear display — as they kissed under the Italian sun.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker share a smooch at Lake Cuomo (Cobra Team / BACKGRID).

The soon-to-be-married couple, known as “Kravis,”  is definitely enjoying their time in Italy! Just a few days prior, on April 27, they were spotted sweetly holding hands as they walked around Milan to see the sights. As per usual, both were rocking some stylish looks for their European adventure.

The Poosh founder rocked a mini leather trench coat as a dress, adding some chunky, patent leather oxfords and accessorizing with and a pair of black sunglasses. The Kardashians star opted to keep her raven hued locks back into an up-do, allowing a few front pieces to frame her face.

Travis, for his part, channeled his fiancée with a platform loafer shoe, along with black pants and a vintage graphic t-shirt. The Blink-182 drummer added a gray blazer-style jacket over top, along with a silver chain necklace and sunglasses. It’s unclear if the duo are in Italy for work or personal reasons, but they certainly seemed to be enjoying themselves!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hold hands in Milan (Cobra Team / BACKGRID).

On last week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed that she and her fiancé of six months want to have a baby together. She explained her doctor has taken them “down this road of doing IVF” but said “it hasn’t been the most amazing experience” — and believes the meds have put her into menopause.

Kourtney shares three kids with ex Scott DisickMason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7. Meanwhile, Travis is father to son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and step-daughter Atiana, 22. Although they both have several children, they’ve prided themselves on blending their families together and seeking to have a baby of their own.

