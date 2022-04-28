Travis Barker Visited Robert Kardashian’s Grave & Asked For Kourt’s Hand In Marriage

The April 28 episode of The Kardashians is all about the build-up to Travis Barker proposing to Kourtney Kardashian. While in New York for Kim Kardashian’s SNL hosting debut, Kris Jenner says to Kim that Travis asked her for Kourtney’s hand in marriage. “It was so sweet and so tender,” Kris tells Kim through tears. “And then he said he went to your dad’s grave and asked and I just lost it.”

Kris admits that she wishes Kourtney’s dad Robert Kardashian, who passed away in 2003, was “here to see it.” She adds, “I can hardly believe that it’s the first time she’s getting married.” Kim laughs that it’s “crazy” Kourtney hasn’t been married yet.

Later, Kris tells Khloe Kardashian that Travis called her for advice. Travis and Kourtney’s doctor wants the egg retrieval surgery to happen on the same Sunday he’s planning to propose. Travis is determined to do it on that Sunday because it’s his and Kourtney’s anniversary.

Khloe and Kris start throwing out ideas so the engagement can still happen on the same day as the egg retrieval. They bring up Calabasas, but Travis is very determined to do the proposal on the beach. Khloe admits that Travis is a lot more “spontaneous” than she and Kris, so that makes things a little more complicated.

Everything works out just like it’s supposed to in the end. Travis lets Kris know that the egg retrieval surgery isn’t happening until Tuesday, so a Sunday proposal is “meant to be.” Travis also sends over a note that’s filled with what he’s going to say to Kourtney.

Kris reads off part of Travis’ proposal to Corey Gamble. “One night with you is all it took… You’re the love of my life. Kourtney, I want to spend the rest of it with you. Will you marry me?”

Travis proposed to Kourtney at the Rosewood Miramar resort in Montecito, California, on October 17, 2021. He popped the question surrounded by roses and candles on the beach. He picked out a gorgeous oval-shaped diamond engagement ring designed by Lorraine Schwartz. As of now, the couple hasn’t revealed their wedding date.