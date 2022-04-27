Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Pack On PDA While Holding Hands In Milan

Loved up in Milan! Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian explored the northern Italian city on April 27, each rocking stylish outfits.

By:
April 27, 2022 10:49PM EDT
View gallery
Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker walking through the streets of the center, with some bodyguards in tow, holding tenderly hand in hand for the whole walk, until they reach the hotel where they are staying. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker take a walk in Milan, Italy - 27 Apr 2022
EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian celebrates her 43rd birthday at Disneyland with fiance Travis Barker. 18 Apr 2022 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian. Photo credit: Whatever / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA849432_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Mimmo Carriero/ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock

Travis Barker, 46, and Kourtney Kardashian, 43, have touched down in Italy! The engaged couple, known as “Kravis,” were spotted sweetly holding hands as they toured around Milan on Wednesday, April 27. As usual, both were sporting stylish outfits for their latest European adventure.

The Poosh founder rocked a mini leather trench coat as a dress, leaving her toned legs totally bare. Kourt added her go-to chunky patent leather booties on the bottom, and a pair of black sunglasses. The Kardashians star opted to keep her raven hued locks back into an up-do, allowing a few front pieces to frame her face.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hold hands in Milan, Italy on Wednesday, April 27. Mimmo Carriero/ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock

The Blink-182 drummer channeled his fiancée with a platform loafer shoe, along with black pants and a vintage graphic t-shirt. Travis added a gray blazer-style jacket over top, along with a silver chain necklace and sunglasses. It’s unclear if the duo are in Italy for work or personal reasons, but they certainly seemed to be enjoying themselves!

On last weeks episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed that she and her fiancé of six months want to have a baby together. She explained her doctor has taken them “down this road of doing IVF” but said “it hasn’t been the most amazing experience” — and believes the meds have put her into menopause.

Kourtney shares three kids with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7. Meanwhile, Travis is father to son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and step-daughter Atiana, 22.

In recent months, there’s been speculation that Kourtney could be pregnant — and the reality star says the comments online have been hurtful. “Every single person on social media is always like, Kourtney’s pregnant, Kourtney’s pregnant. Kourtney’s gained so much weight,” she said to mom Kris Jenner in the same scene. “I’m like, it’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they are actually going through.”

More From Our Partners

ad