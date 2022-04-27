Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Pack On PDA While Holding Hands In Milan

Travis Barker, 46, and Kourtney Kardashian, 43, have touched down in Italy! The engaged couple, known as “Kravis,” were spotted sweetly holding hands as they toured around Milan on Wednesday, April 27. As usual, both were sporting stylish outfits for their latest European adventure.

The Poosh founder rocked a mini leather trench coat as a dress, leaving her toned legs totally bare. Kourt added her go-to chunky patent leather booties on the bottom, and a pair of black sunglasses. The Kardashians star opted to keep her raven hued locks back into an up-do, allowing a few front pieces to frame her face.

The Blink-182 drummer channeled his fiancée with a platform loafer shoe, along with black pants and a vintage graphic t-shirt. Travis added a gray blazer-style jacket over top, along with a silver chain necklace and sunglasses. It’s unclear if the duo are in Italy for work or personal reasons, but they certainly seemed to be enjoying themselves!

On last weeks episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed that she and her fiancé of six months want to have a baby together. She explained her doctor has taken them “down this road of doing IVF” but said “it hasn’t been the most amazing experience” — and believes the meds have put her into menopause.

Kourtney shares three kids with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7. Meanwhile, Travis is father to son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and step-daughter Atiana, 22.

In recent months, there’s been speculation that Kourtney could be pregnant — and the reality star says the comments online have been hurtful. “Every single person on social media is always like, Kourtney’s pregnant, Kourtney’s pregnant. Kourtney’s gained so much weight,” she said to mom Kris Jenner in the same scene. “I’m like, it’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they are actually going through.”