Exclusive

Why Kris Jenner Is ‘So Thankful’ Kim Kardashian Has Pete Davidson In Her Life

Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner
Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian shows off her curvy figure as she and boyfriend Pete Davidson make grand entrance to HULU’s “The Kardashian’s” event in HollywoodPictured: Kim Kardashian, Pete DavidsonBACKGRID USA 7 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian shows off her curvy figure as she and boyfriend Pete Davidson make grand entrance to HULU’s “The Kardashian’s” event in Hollywood Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson BACKGRID USA 7 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian touches down in LA with boyfriend Pete Davidson. The beauty mogul enjoyed a whirlwind trip to New York City where she attended a luncheon at the Conde Nast offices in World Trade Center 1 on Tuesday. She jetted back home with her beau after the event in her USD 95 million custom cream private plane. Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Pete Davidson Ref: SPL5298256 220322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance public at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. 21 Nov 2021 Pictured: Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA807496_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
, and

Sources reveal that Kris Jenner ‘was worried’ about her daughter due to the ‘heartbreaking’ drama with Kanye West, but the matriarch’s concerns vanished once Pete Davidson came into the picture.

Kim Kardashian‘s entire family, including her mom Kris Jenner, 66, are overjoyed about the SKIMS founder’s new romance with Pete Davidson, 28. “Kris absolutely adores Pete and she’s so thankful he came into Kim’s life when he did,” a KarJenner source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kris sees how happy Kim is with Pete so they definitely have Kris’s blessing.”

The insider also revealed that Kris “had concerns” when Kim, 41, initially split from her husband of seven years, Kanye West, 44, in early 2021 “because of all the drama surrounding their divorce and Kanye’s public attacks on her.” The source added that while the family matriarch “was confident that Kim could handle herself, as a mother, it was heartbreaking to see her daughter going through that.”

Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner
Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner (Photo: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

“There have been a lot of tears and all Kris wanted was for Kim to find happiness again with someone who treated her with care and respect,”  the source said. “She feels like Pete has Kim’s best interest at heart. He’s been such a gentleman and the family couldn’t be any happier for them.” A second source close to the Kardashians noted how Kris “was one of the first family members to spend quality time with Pete,” when they celebrated his 28th birthday in Palm Springs in November, “and she knew even then that there was something special about him.”

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian’s Hottest Post-Divorce Outfits Looks After Kanye West Split: Photos

Kim Kardashian Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022 Wearing Balenciaga
Kim Kardashian looks radiant while leaving a meeting in New York City. Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5298171 220322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Ramales/Rachpoot/Splash / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian wears a silver triangle bikini top with matching leggings as she and sister Khloe Kardashian arrive to her Skims event in Miami. 19 Mar 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian; Khloe Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA839908_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The source continued, “He told Kris from day one that he would always keep Kim safe and that he would not ever let anything happen to her when she was with him, and Pete still tells her this. Kris was worried during the whole Kanye saga about Pete’s safety, but even then, he told Kris that he will be fine, and his main concern is that Kim is safe.”

Moreover, the source says that while Kris “has seen Kim in relationships before,” The Kardashians star’s blossoming romance with the Saturday Night Live comedian “is different” in Kris’ eyes. “Pete isn’t after her for her money or her fame,” the insider shares. “He would rather have a night in wearing sweatpants and making dinner than being out at a fancy event with her.” We reached out to Kris’ rep for comment.

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson (Photo: BACKGRID)

Pete has made a great impression on the Kardashian family. Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have praised the Staten Island native and how he treats their sister. Pete’s even bonded with Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, who has stayed close with the family. Caitlyn Jenner also met Pete and called him a “very nice guy” afterwards.

Overall, the only person in Kim’s life that is no fan of Pete’s is her estranged husband. Kanye attacked the new couple on social media repeatedly, while Kim stayed silent on her end, for the most part. Thankfully, Ye’s harassment has stopped and he’s reportedly “getting help,” making room for Kim and Pete to enjoy their romance free of any drama.