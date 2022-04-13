Why Kris Jenner Is ‘So Thankful’ Kim Kardashian Has Pete Davidson In Her Life

Sources reveal that Kris Jenner ‘was worried’ about her daughter due to the ‘heartbreaking’ drama with Kanye West, but the matriarch’s concerns vanished once Pete Davidson came into the picture.

Kim Kardashian‘s entire family, including her mom Kris Jenner, 66, are overjoyed about the SKIMS founder’s new romance with Pete Davidson, 28. “Kris absolutely adores Pete and she’s so thankful he came into Kim’s life when he did,” a KarJenner source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kris sees how happy Kim is with Pete so they definitely have Kris’s blessing.”

The insider also revealed that Kris “had concerns” when Kim, 41, initially split from her husband of seven years, Kanye West, 44, in early 2021 “because of all the drama surrounding their divorce and Kanye’s public attacks on her.” The source added that while the family matriarch “was confident that Kim could handle herself, as a mother, it was heartbreaking to see her daughter going through that.”

“There have been a lot of tears and all Kris wanted was for Kim to find happiness again with someone who treated her with care and respect,” the source said. “She feels like Pete has Kim’s best interest at heart. He’s been such a gentleman and the family couldn’t be any happier for them.” A second source close to the Kardashians noted how Kris “was one of the first family members to spend quality time with Pete,” when they celebrated his 28th birthday in Palm Springs in November, “and she knew even then that there was something special about him.”

The source continued, “He told Kris from day one that he would always keep Kim safe and that he would not ever let anything happen to her when she was with him, and Pete still tells her this. Kris was worried during the whole Kanye saga about Pete’s safety, but even then, he told Kris that he will be fine, and his main concern is that Kim is safe.”

Moreover, the source says that while Kris “has seen Kim in relationships before,” The Kardashians star’s blossoming romance with the Saturday Night Live comedian “is different” in Kris’ eyes. “Pete isn’t after her for her money or her fame,” the insider shares. “He would rather have a night in wearing sweatpants and making dinner than being out at a fancy event with her.” We reached out to Kris’ rep for comment.

Pete has made a great impression on the Kardashian family. Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have praised the Staten Island native and how he treats their sister. Pete’s even bonded with Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, who has stayed close with the family. Caitlyn Jenner also met Pete and called him a “very nice guy” afterwards.

Overall, the only person in Kim’s life that is no fan of Pete’s is her estranged husband. Kanye attacked the new couple on social media repeatedly, while Kim stayed silent on her end, for the most part. Thankfully, Ye’s harassment has stopped and he’s reportedly “getting help,” making room for Kim and Pete to enjoy their romance free of any drama.