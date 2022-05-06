Larsa Pippen Reveals Relationship Status With Scott Disick After Miami Hangout

Larsa Pippen, 47, has set the record straight regarding her relationship with Scott Disick, 38. After Kim Kardashian‘s former bestie and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex hung out in Miami, Florida on April 20, speculation ran rampant that the two had become something more than just friends. But that’s not the case, at least according to Larsa, who told Page Six on May 5 that she has an “organic friendship” with Scott.

“Whenever he’s here [in Miami], he calls me and we always meet up for lunch,” Larsa told the news outlet. “We’re just really good friends. We’ve been friends for a long time,” she added.

Fans were surprised to see Larsa and Scott chatting it up next to the pool at Setai Hote last month. After all, Larsa notably had a falling out with ex-BFF Kim, 41, years ago, so you’d think she wouldn’t be on friendly terms with Scott, who has three children with Kim’s sister Kourtney, 43. But the many years of being connected to the Kardashians clearly bonded Larsa and Scott together. As far as we know, both stars are currently single at the moment.

View Related Gallery Scott Disick & His Relationship History: Photos With Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie & More Scott Disick The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards, New York Fashion Week, USA - 08 Sep 2017 Scott Disick, Rebecca Donaldson 'The Kardashians' TV Show premiere, Los Angeles, Califrnia, USA - 07 Apr 2022

Larsa has previously said that the BFF breakup had to do with Kim’s ex, Kanye West. The Real Housewives of Miami star said on the The Hollywood Raw podcast in November 2020 that the rapper “has literally brainwashed” the entire KarJenner family, including Kim. Larsa also claim she blocked Ye’s number after he called her incessantly to “rant.” Since then, Larsa has developed more positive feelings about Kim now that she’s divorcing Kanye and dating Pete Davidson.

“You know what? If they’re happy, I am happy,” she said on Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yousef podcast regarding Kim and Pete’s romance. “When people are happy, you know, it shows. I feel like they’re happy. So that’s all that matters.”