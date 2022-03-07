Larsa Pippen Says She’s ‘Happy’ For Ex-BFF Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

Larsa Pippen seems to approve of Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson much more than she did of the ‘KUWTK’ star’s marriage to Kanye West.

Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian went from BFFs to enemies while the SKIMS founder was married to Kanye West but now that Kim is with Pete Davidson, Larsa seems to have a more positive attitude surrounding the situation. She even seemed to be supportive of the relationship when addressing it on the Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yousef podcast. “You know what? If they’re happy, I am happy,” she told the host, adding, “When people are happy, you know, it shows. I feel like they’re happy. So that’s all that matters.”

The Real Housewives of Miami star certainly wasn’t as thrilled about Kim’s relationship with the “Gold Digger” rapper. She and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had a falling out when she spoke out against their marriage on The Hollywood Raw podcast in November 2020. “[Kanye] has literally brainwashed the whole family,” she stated on the podcast after claiming he would call her to “rant” so often that she blocked his number.

She also opened up about rumors about her coming onto some of the Kardashians’ men. “I ran into Travis Scott one night at a club and Travis called Kylie [Jenner] and said I was hitting on him. That never happened,” she claimed, maintaining it’s something she would “never in a billion years do.” She also shared that she dated Tristan Thompson. She was the one who introduced the Kardashians to him and he and Khloe Kardashian allegedly started dating ten days later.

It’s safe to say the Kardashians were not thrilled about Larsa’s tell-all. “The family is definitely disappointed and angry Larsa would share what she did in the interview, but not really surprised because they feel like Larsa is just using them to further her career at this point,” a source close to the Kardashians said of why they were cutting off Larsa, adding that “Larsa and Kim especially were extremely close, so it’s sad a friend would do this to a friend.”

However, Larsa has made it clear that she’s not living in fear of the Kardashians. She recently made her return to reality TV on RHOM and made it clear she’d be sharing her side of the story on the Peacock show. “Larsa will openly be discussing the Kardashians on Real Housewives of Miami,” a separate source close to production EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “She wasn’t afraid to be open and honest about what happened. She isn’t afraid of them either.”