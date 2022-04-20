Scott Disick Spotted Smiling With Kim Kardashian’s Former Pal Larsa Pippen In Miami: Photos

Larsa Pippen has already made it clear she’s moving on from the falling out with her former BFF Kim Kardashian. Now the Real Housewives of Miami star is proving it by paling around with one of their own: Scott Disick. Larsa and Scott were spotted chatting at the Setai Hotel in Miami on Wednesday (April 20). The pair looked to be enjoying each other’s company as they were all smiles while lounging poolside. Check out the fun photos here.

The ex of Scottie Pippen was dressed to impress in her chic black ensemble. She rocked a plunging bodysuit with matching leggings as she adorned herself with a gold chain necklace and chunky designer sunglasses. Her trademark raven tresses were worn up in a top knot as she let her natural beauty shine, going virtually makeup free. Scott, meanwhile, kept it casual in a black V-neck tee and dark swim trunks.

Just a few weeks ago, Larsa revealed she was looking past losing her tight friendship with Kim, as she said she was happy for the makeup mogul’s new romance with Pete Davidson. “You know what? If they’re happy, I am happy,” she said on the Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yousef podcast, adding, “When people are happy, you know, it shows. I feel like they’re happy. So that’s all that matters.”

It would make sense Larsa is all for the new romance, as Kim’s old one — her marriage to Kanye West — was the source of their falling out. The BFF breakup happened, according to Larsa, when she spoke out against their marriage on The Hollywood Raw podcast in November 2020. “[Kanye] has literally brainwashed the whole family,” she said, after claiming she blocked the rapper’s number after he called her incessantly to “rant.”

Clearly, the Kardashian clan wasn’t too happy about the accusations. “The family is definitely disappointed and angry Larsa would share what she did in the interview, but not really surprised because they feel like Larsa is just using them to further her career at this point,” a source close to the Kardashians said of why they were cutting off Larsa, adding that “Larsa and Kim especially were extremely close, so it’s sad a friend would do this to a friend.”

Now with Scott appearing to extend an olive branch, perhaps some of the Kardashians will be doing the same at some point. It would be nice to see Larsa and Kim painting the town red together again!