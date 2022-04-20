Scott Disick Spotted Smiling With Kim Kardashian’s Former Pal Larsa Pippen In Miami: Photos

Despite her falling out with the Kardashians, Larsa looked happy to be chatting poolside with Kourtney's ex Scott.

April 20, 2022 3:03PM EDT
Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Oct 2019
Khloe Kardashian is a vision in red as she arrives with Scott Disick to the SNL After Party at Zero BondPictured: Khloe Kardashian,Scott DisickRef: SPL5264918 101021 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kourtney Kardashian has lunch with Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, and Mason, while on vacation together at Tre Lune in Montecito, California on Sunday. 10 Mar 2019 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian has lunch with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie while on vacation together in Santa Barbara. Photo credit: GAC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA378304_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Larsa Pippen has already made it clear she’s moving on from the falling out with her former BFF Kim Kardashian. Now the Real Housewives of Miami star is proving it by paling around with one of their own: Scott Disick. Larsa and Scott were spotted chatting at the Setai Hotel in Miami on Wednesday (April 20). The pair looked to be enjoying each other’s company as they were all smiles while lounging poolside. Check out the fun photos here.

Larsa Pippen
Larsa Pippen, seen here in in 2020, was spotted hanging out with Scott Disick in Miami in April 2022. (Shutterstock)

The ex of Scottie Pippen was dressed to impress in her chic black ensemble. She rocked a plunging bodysuit with matching leggings as she adorned herself with a gold chain necklace and chunky designer sunglasses. Her trademark raven tresses were worn up in a top knot as she let her natural beauty shine, going virtually makeup free. Scott, meanwhile, kept it casual in a black V-neck tee and dark swim trunks.

Just a few weeks ago, Larsa revealed she was looking past losing her tight friendship with Kim, as she said she was happy for the makeup mogul’s new romance with Pete Davidson. “You know what? If they’re happy, I am happy,” she said on the Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yousef podcast, adding, “When people are happy, you know, it shows. I feel like they’re happy. So that’s all that matters.”

Scott Disick
Scott Disick, seen here in 2019, chatted up Larsa Pippen in Miami in April 2022. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

It would make sense Larsa is all for the new romance, as Kim’s old one — her marriage to Kanye West — was the source of their falling out. The BFF breakup happened, according to Larsa, when she spoke out against their marriage on The Hollywood Raw podcast in November 2020. “[Kanye] has literally brainwashed the whole family,” she said, after claiming she blocked the rapper’s number after he called her incessantly to “rant.”

Clearly, the Kardashian clan wasn’t too happy about the accusations. “The family is definitely disappointed and angry Larsa would share what she did in the interview, but not really surprised because they feel like Larsa is just using them to further her career at this point,” a source close to the Kardashians said of why they were cutting off Larsa, adding that “Larsa and Kim especially were extremely close, so it’s sad a friend would do this to a friend.”

Now with Scott appearing to extend an olive branch, perhaps some of the Kardashians will be doing the same at some point. It would be nice to see Larsa and Kim painting the town red together again!

