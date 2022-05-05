Hailey Bieber Rocks Plaid Crop Top On Juice Run In LA: Photos

Hailey Bieber proved yet again that she’s a fashion queen on Thursday as she was spotted picking up a healthy juice at Erewhon in L.A. The 25-year-old gave total Cher Horowitz vibes in a yellow-and-black plaid cropped sweater vest over a white cropped baby tee. She continued with the ’90s-inspired theme with charcoal-colored wide leg wind pants and chunky white sneakers, topping the style off with slim rectangular sunglasses.

The young model made even more impressive style moves at this year’s Met Gala, arriving to the Costume Institute ball in a stunning, white satin halter gown with ethereal feather details on a dramatic, magical shall. She accessorized the look with a gorgeous slicked back high bun and minimal jewelry, also wearing sheer black tights and black strappy heels.

While speaking with one of Vogue‘s co-hosts for the evening, La La Anthony, Hailey detailed her inspiration for the evening: the iconic Jerry Hall, aka one of the biggest models during her heyday in the ’70s and ’80s.

Hailey rode solo for the evening, with her husband, Justin Bieber, in the midst of his world tour. Luckily, Hailey was in good company at the event, as many of her friends were in attendance, including Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid were also there, along with a slew of other models and stars.

Following the high-profile event in New York City, Hailey hit up one of the buzzed-about after-parties, and she looked beyond amazing. In a photo you can check out here, Hailey wore a sparkling silver crop top, which tied around her neck like a bikini. She paired it with a tiny black leather mini skirt ,as well as an oversized black blazer. She kept her hair up in a slick updo with a middle part and rocked sunglasses amidst the flashing paparazzi lights.