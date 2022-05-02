Hailey Bieber Echoes Disco Glamour In Satin White Halter Dress With Feathers

Hailey Bieber proved she’s not just anyone tonight at the Met Gala, showing up dressed to impress! The 25-year-old arrived in a stunning, white satin halter gown with ethereal feather details on a dramatic, magical shall. She accessorized the look with a gorgeous slicked back high bun and minimal jewelry, also wearing sheer black tights and black strappy heels.

While speaking with one of Vogue‘s co-hosts for the evening, La La Anthony, Hailey detailed her inspiration for the evening: the iconic Jerry Hall, aka one of the biggest models during her heyday in the ’70s and ’80s.

Hailey noted how her dress was inspired by Jerry and that time of disco style and glamour — flowing dresses and fabulous embellishments and more is more. She also revealed the designer, Saint Laurent, which holds a specific place not only in ’70s/’80s history, but Met Gala history. For the 1983-84 show at the museum, then-head of the Costume Institute, former Vogue editor Diana Vreeland, decided to tribute Yves Saint Laurent in the exhibition “Yves Saint Laurent: 25 Years of Design.” It was the first time a living couturier was honored at the museum — and it was a definite controversy at the time!

View Related Gallery Met Gala Best Dressed 2022: Photos Of Blake Lively & More Vanessa Hudgens attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition, in New York 2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala, New York, United States - 02 May 2022 Blake Lively Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 02 May 2022 Wearing Atelier Versace

The look was different from last year’s simplistic style where the Hailey wore a plunging, strapless black (also Saint Laurent) dress which hugged her slim figure in all the right places. The dress was simple, but definitely sexy, and the influencer styled the look with a unique accessory: sleek black sunglasses. She also was decked out in Tiffany & Co. jewels, including her icy Tiffany & Co. Blue Book diamond necklace.

Meanwhile, she was joined by Justin, who rocked a black suit with white shirt and tie underneath. Justin pulled Hailey close so they could take photos together.

Hailey has been a regular at the esteemed fashion event of the year and has been turning heads ever since. She arrived at the 2019 gala in a blush pink custom Alexander Wang gown, with a surprising logoed G-string exposed in the open back. Hailey certainly turned heads that night, with a look that sincerely mimicked Marilyn Monroe in every way. This is Hailey’s seventh consecutive Met Gala since she first stepped onto the famed carpet in 2015. Fashion’s biggest designers, from Carolina Herrera to Tommy Hilfiger, love to see her wear their looks on fashion’s biggest night.