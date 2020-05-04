Met Gala 2019: A Look Back At The Best Dressed — Halsey, Serena Williams & More

Sadly, a health crisis forced the Met Gala to skip a year in 2020 — an extremely rare move for the biggest night in fashion. At least the 2019 Met Gala showcased outfits that are worth remembering beyond the year they debuted!

Time has seemingly stopped still in Hollywood, since a pandemic has canceled and postponed every red carpet event in the forthcoming months — including the Met Gala. Ironically, the theme for the 2020 gala was “About Time: Fashion and Duration,” but the public will not be treated to celebrities and designers’ unique takes on couture wear inspired by decades of fashion, Virginia Woolf and French philosopher Henri Bergson. Thankfully, we can still appreciate the wild outfits that took the The Metropolitan Museum of Art by storm in 2019 with its eccentric “Camp: Notes On Fashion” theme.

The theme, “camp,” means exaggerated and over-the-top, and that’s exactly how the stars dressed on the red carpet for the 2019 Met Gala. While none of the outfits on the pink carpet were elegant and sophisticated, they were outrageous and fun more than anything. One of our favorite looks of the evening came from Lady Gaga, 33, who was the host of that year’s big event. Gaga arrived on the carpet in a head-to-toe hot pink ensemble by Brandon Maxwell. The voluminous fuchsia cape featured an insanely long train with a high neckline and ruffles on the bodice. She shocked everyone when she ripped off the cape, only to reveal a sequin black bra and matching underwear, with a pair of black fishnet sequin tights on top. Gaga paired the look with a matching huge bow headband and even had a matching wagon accessory.

Gaga’s co-host, Serena Williams, 37, looked absolutely stunning in a neon yellow form-fitting Versace gown completely covered in pink leaves. The gown featured a tight corset bodice, while the long skirt was tight, flowing into a long train. The best part of the look was the V-neckline and the massive high poofy ruffled shoulders, while her neon green Nike x Off-White sneakers completed her look.

Miley Cyrus, 26, surprised us all when she arrived on the carpet in a not-so-outrageous ensemble. Miley donned a black and green sequin mini dress designed by Saint Laurent, with a pair of black sheer polka dot tights and six-inch black platform ankle-strap sandals (also designed by Saint Laurent).

Halsey, 24, absolutely slayed the pink carpet when she arrived looking like Wonder Woman in a red bralette crop top that showed off ample cleavage, paired with a red high-waisted poofy skirt with an insanely plunging slit on the front showing off her long legs. She topped off the look, designed by Atelier Prabal Gurung, with gorgeous gold bangles.

Ashley Graham, 31, looked amazing in head-to-toe Gucci when she donned a blazer as a dress, covered in red Gucci canvas logos, with metallic green satin lapels and sleeves. The V-neckline of the super short blazer, showed off massive cleavage, while she topped the look off with sheer white tights, embellished with crystals that spelled out Gucci. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez, 49, looked drop-dead-gorgeous in Versace.

There were so many amazing looks on the pink carpet at the 2019 Met Gala and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the best dressed celebrities!