La La Anthony Looks Stunning In A Off-The-Shoulder Burgundy Gown At The Met Gala 2022

La La Anthony, 39, has been tapped, along with Vanessa Hudgens, 33, to host Vogue‘s live stream at the Met Gala 2022, which is being held on Monday, May 2, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC. And, needless to say, she looked absolutely phenomenal doing it!

To this year’s event, La La wore an off-the-shoulder deep-burgundy colored dress. The top portion of the silky gown came up around her neck to form a choker that wrapped around her neck. The bottom portion was a wrap design, which included a high slit all the way up the left side She accompanied the look with a flat-top hat that was tilted to one side. Behind the hat was a burgundy-colored bow, which also went well with her gown. The hat matched perfectly with her dress. La La accessorized the gorgeous look with a bevy of diamonds, including a pair of teardrop diamond earrings, and diamond bracelets on both wrists.

The mother of 15-year-old son Kiyan Carmelo Anthony — who she had with her NBA star ex-husband Carmelo Anthony, 37 — was on-point in her outfit choice for the evening. As reported, the theme for the evening is “In America: A Fashion Anthology.” In so many words or less, the theme is said to showcase the evolution of American style — something that La La is a master at!

View Related Gallery Sexiest Recent Met Gala Looks: Photos Of Kendall Jenner & More Beyonce Knowles Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating China: Through the Looking Glass, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, America - 04 May 2015 Billie Eilish attends the 2021 Met Gala, her first time ever at the event. She channeled Marilyn Monroe in an off-the-shoulder gown with old-Hollywood glam.

As HollywoodLife reported, La La revealed that just one year ago, in June 2021, she underwent emergency heart surgery after she began experiencing “premature ventricular contractions.” At the time, she told Self magazine, “Within a 24-hour period, they said, my heart was beating 30,000 extra beats more than the average person. It was going fast constantly.” Luckily, she appears to have made a full recovery.