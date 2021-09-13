Hailey Baldwin Rocks Plunging Black Dress For Met Gala Date Night With Justin Bieber

Mrs. Bieber has arrived. Hailey Baldwin looked phenomenal at the 2021 Met Gala in a gown fit for the princess married to a Prince of Pop!



You’re looking ravishing tonight, Hailey Baldwin! Indeed, Justin Bieber‘s better half came dressed to impress to the 2021 Met Gala, in an outfit that will no doubt go down as one of her best. She wore a plunging, strapless black dress, which hugged her slim figure in all the right places. Although the dress was pretty simple, it was definitely super sexy. For several photos on the red carpet, Hailey also rocked sunglasses.

Meanwhile, she was joined by Justin, who rocked a black suit with white shirt and tie underneath. Justin pulled Hailey close so they could take photos together. The big night out followed the pair’s date night at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12. Justin was a performer at the show, and Hailey was on-hand to support him. So sweet!

The last time Hailey was at the Met Gala in 2019, she went solo, wearing a blush pink custom Alexander Wang gown, with a surprising logoed G-string exposed in the open back. Yes, she certainly turned heads that night, with a look that sincerely mimicked Marilyn Monroe in every way. This is Hailey’s sixth consecutive Met Gala since she first stepped onto the famed carpet in 2015. Fashion’s biggest designers, from Carolina Herrera to Tommy Hilfiger, love to see her wear their looks on fashion’s biggest night.

But looking incredible is no new thing for the sought after model. When she isn’t glamming it up for a date night with hubby Justin, she’s crushing it in the new Jimmy Choo Autumn 2021 campaign titled, “Time To Dare. And while rumors swirled earlier this year that the famous pair are looking to expand their family, unlike pal Kylie Jenner, Hailey is not planning to be pregnant anytime soon, choosing to concentrate on her fashion career, full steam. However, she and Justin have been open about their plans to have kids in the future — whenever Hailey’s career allows for it, of course!