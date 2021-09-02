Hailey Baldwin Slays In Sexy Cutout Swimsuit & Heels For New Jimmy Choo Campaign — Photos

Another day, another photoshoot for Hailey Baldwin who stars in the new Jimmy Choo campaign in a slew of sexy outfits.

Hailey Baldwin, 24, has been taking over the fashion world, and for her latest gig, she stars in the new Jimmy Choo Autumn 2021 campaign titled, “Time To Dare.” In the photoshoot, Hailey looks better than ever in a sexy black one-piece swimsuit with plunging cutouts on the sides. Hailey showed off her incredibly toned legs in the bathing suit as she styled it with a pair of neon pink pointed-toe pumps.

In another fabulous photo from the campaign, Hailey rocked a tiny ivory spaghetti strap silk mini dress with a low-cut scoop neckline. She styled the mini with a pair of knee-high bright red velvet boots and a metallic silver purse. The photos just kept getting better as Hailey donned a skintight white turtleneck mini dress with white leather booties and a metallic silver chainlink mini dress with satin yellow heels.

Sandra Choi, Creative Director of the brand, gushed about Hailey, “Hailey is the embodiment of the Jimmy Choo spirit today – glamourous, sexy, alluring, daring and confident. She perfectly encapsulates the DNA that is the core of our brand. I love her energy, style and her innate confidence that comes through in each of the images. I am so thrilled we were able to work together to create such a beautiful campaign.”

This is the second shoe campaign Hailey has landed in the past two months and they are both fabulous. Aside from Jimmy Choo, Hailey starred in the fall/winter 2021 Superga campaign, where she looked gorgeous in nothing but bikini bottoms, a chunky sweater, and rain boots.