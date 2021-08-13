Fashion

Hailey Baldwin Pairs Her Bikini Bottoms With A Sweater For Stunning New Campaign

hailey baldwin
SplashNews
Lifestyle Director

Hailey Baldwin showed off her fabulous figure in a pair of bikini bottoms & a chunky sweater for a new Superga ad campaign.

Another day, another photoshoot for Hailey Baldwin, 24, who just stunned in a new fall/winter 2021 Superga campaign. Hailey, who is a global ambassador for the brand, looked gorgeous in nothing both a pair of high-waisted bikini bottoms with a blue and white striped chunky sweater and white knee-high rain boots. The entire photoshoot, which you can see HERE, was taken at the Tennis and Riding Club in Malibu, California in May 2021 and Hailey has never looked better.

hailey baldwin
Hailey Baldwin starred in the new fall/winter 2021 Superga campaign where she stunned in a pair of bikini bottoms with a chunky knit sweater & rain boots. (SplashNews)

In another photo from the campaign, Hailey looked amazing in a tiny white bandeau bikini top with a pair of high-waisted white shorts and a cream blazer on top. She rocked a pair of white platform Superga sneakers and high white socks. Some of our favorite looks included a cozy cream cardigan that she wore with a baseball cap and sneakers, an oversized denim jacket, and a long striped sweater.

In true Hailey style, she showed off her incredibly toned abs in a tiny white crop top with a pair of dark gray baggy trousers and sneakers. For the entire shoot, Hailey looked naturally gorgeous with her blonde hair thrown up in a high ponytail with barely any makeup on.

As for the inspiration for the latest collection, the brand released a statement that the collection “embraces Hailey’s youthful energy and upbeat personality, which remains an ever-present essence of the Superga brand and focuses on the concept of timeless style, which is one of the core values of the brand.”