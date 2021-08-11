Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Little Black Dress For Night Out At Nobu — Photos

Hailey Baldwin has stepped out in a skintight black dress and an oversized black and grey coat for a dinner at Nobu Malibu. See the pics!

Hailey Baldwin, 24, proved she’s the queen of the little black dress when she put her impeccable style on display for a night out at Nobu Malibu. The supermodel, who is married to Justin Bieber, 27, put on a leggy display in a skintight LBD at the celebrity dining hotspot. She paired the mini dress with an oversized black and grey checked blazer-style coat, and accessorized with a pair of black heels and a black leather handbag.

She also donned a protective face mask, and swept her highlighted tresses into loose waves, as she headed home from the eatery alongside a pal. Fans would know, the outing comes just days after she and Justin jetted off on a summer vacation together. The “Baby” singer captioned an IG post, “Road trip photo dump” as he offered fans a look into their travels. In one snapshot, the lovebirds posed outside while standing in front of a tree and holding hands.

Hailey opted for a white graphic tee, black boots, and a brown and ivory checkered hat while Justin cut a cool figure in an opened red plaid button-down shirt, yellow shorts, white sneakers, a red backwards baseball cap, and red-framed sunglasses. Hailey also shared some pics from their trip, writing, “the last 10 days in a photo dump.” In the pics, she wore everything from a black and white zebra-striped bikini to a pink and yellow checkered knit sun hat. Too cute!

The road trip came just three weeks after the duo stirred up pregnancy rumors that had everyone talking. On July 19, Justin posted a photo of himself and Hailey on Instagramwith the caption “mom and dad.” Of course, fans immediately started positing their theories. “Wait what? MOM AND DAD?!,” one commenter wrote, while another asked, “Baby on the way?”

A third follower asked, “YALL having kids?!” Hailey jumped in quickly to squash any rumors. “I think [you] should maybe change this question to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted,” she commented on the post.