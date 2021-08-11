See Pics

Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Little Black Dress For Night Out At Nobu — Photos

hailey
ShotByNYP/BACKGRID
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hailey Bieber puts on a leggy display as she is spotted leaving dinner at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 10 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hailey Bieber going for lunch Hailey Bieber out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 26 Feb 2020 Bag By Bottega Veneta Wearing Tre by Natalie Ratabesi
Hailey Bieber is seen arriving at Ferdi restaurant at 11pm for late night dinner in Paris Pictured: Hailey Bieber,Hailey Baldwin Ref: SPL5152096 260220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: New Media Images / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Hailey Baldwin has stepped out in a skintight black dress and an oversized black and grey coat for a dinner at Nobu Malibu. See the pics!

Hailey Baldwin, 24, proved she’s the queen of the little black dress when she put her impeccable style on display for a night out at Nobu Malibu. The supermodel, who is married to Justin Bieber, 27, put on a leggy display in a skintight LBD at the celebrity dining hotspot. She paired the mini dress with an oversized black and grey checked blazer-style coat, and accessorized with a pair of black heels and a black leather handbag.

hailey
Hailey Baldwin. Image: ShotByNYP/BACKGRID

She also donned a protective face mask, and swept her highlighted tresses into loose waves, as she headed home from the eatery alongside a pal. Fans would know, the outing comes just days after she and Justin jetted off on a summer vacation together. The “Baby” singer captioned an IG post, “Road trip photo dump” as he offered fans a look into their travels. In one snapshot, the lovebirds posed outside while standing in front of a tree and holding hands.

Hailey opted for a white graphic tee, black boots, and a brown and ivory checkered hat while Justin cut a cool figure in an opened red plaid button-down shirt, yellow shorts, white sneakers, a red backwards baseball cap, and red-framed sunglasses. Hailey also shared some pics from their trip, writing, “the last 10 days in a photo dump.” In the pics, she wore everything from a black and white zebra-striped bikini to a pink and yellow checkered knit sun hat. Too cute!

Related Gallery

Stars Wearing Little Black Dresses -- PICS

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hailey Bieber puts on a leggy display as she is spotted leaving dinner at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 10 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - April 18, 2021 Stylish couple Justin and Hailey Bieber put on their best attire as they attend Musician Harv’s wedding in Los Angeles. Justin opted for a bold look in a royal blue suit with a beige wide-brimmed hat, while his wife Hailey kept it classic in a little black dress. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 19 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Rachpoot / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
(FILE) Selena Gomez Makes Big Donation to Cedars-Sinai Amid Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic Health Crisis. Selena Gomez is making a major donation to Cedars-Sinai. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - OCTOBER 23: Singer Selena Gomez wearing Jacquemus arrives at the InStyle Awards 2017 held at the Getty Center on October 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

hailey
Hailey stuns in a black dress. Image: ShotByNYP/BACKGRID

The road trip came just three weeks after the duo stirred up pregnancy rumors that had everyone talking. On July 19, Justin posted a photo of himself and Hailey on Instagramwith the caption “mom and dad.” Of course, fans immediately started positing their theories. “Wait what? MOM AND DAD?!,” one commenter wrote, while another asked, “Baby on the way?”

A third follower asked, “YALL having kids?!” Hailey jumped in quickly to squash any rumors. “I think [you] should maybe change this question to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted,” she commented on the post.