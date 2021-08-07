Hailey Baldwin Sizzles In Zebra Bikini As She Lounges With Husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin shared a ‘photo dump’ that included several pics of herself hanging out in various places and in one, she flaunted her toned figure in a black and white zebra-striped bikini.

Hailey Baldwin, 24, was a gorgeous sight to see in her latest Instagram pics. The model shared all different kinds of snapshots from her eventful summer, including one of her sitting down on an outside sofa with her husband Justin Bieber, 27. She was wearing a black and white zebra-striped bikini and a pink and yellow checkered knit sun hat as she posed while smiling at the camera and resting one hand on the side of her head.

Justin’s legs could be seen sitting in front of his wife as he rocked patterned shorts. Other pics showed the lovebirds having fun outside while donning some eye-catching outfits. In one snapshot, the lovebirds posed outside while standing in front of a tree and holding hands. Hailey had on a white graphic T-shirt, black boots, and a brown and ivory checkered hat while Justin wowed in an opened red plaid button-down shirt, yellow shorts, white sneakers, a red backwards baseball cap, and red-framed sunglasses.

Once Hailey shared the epic photos, her fans took to the comments section to post kind responses. “your photo dumps are always the best 😍,” one fan wrote while another called the pics “good times.” A third gushed, “So cuteeeeeeee best roadtrip” and others left her red hearts.

Hailey’s latest post comes after she turned heads in a fashionable outfit while going on a dinner date with Justin on Aug. 6. The pair dined at Nobu Malibu and she wore a cozy green sweater under a black blazer and a black mini skirt. She also added white socks and sneakers to the look as she accessorized with sunglasses and a green chained purse that she held over her shoulder.

Justin wore his own comfortable-looking wardrobe as well. It consisted of a gray sweatshirt over a blue shirt and loose blue jeans. He also added white sneakers and wore a backwards mauve-colored baseball cap and black face mask as he walked beside Hailey outside the restaurant.