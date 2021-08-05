See Pic

Justin Bieber Rocks Balenciaga Hoodie On Romantic Dinner Date With Hailey Baldwin — Photo

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin
Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / BACKGRID
Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy dinner at Craig’s. 08 Oct 2020 Pictured: Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy dinner at Craig’s. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA706490_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Montecito, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin having a romantic dinner at Lucky's Steak house in Montecito. Justin recently was hit with a lot of backlash from friends after plugging Morgan Wallen's album on his instagram story. Justin later deleted the post and apologized saying he did not know abou Morgan's n-word scandal. He later went on to explain that it bought up 'painful memories' for him and he was fortunate to have friends educate him on the "horrifying origin of the n word.'' *Shot on August 4, 2021* Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 5 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at an art show in LA. 26 Jul 2021 Pictured: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: twoeyephotos/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA774307_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Justin Bieber and Hailey do date night with sushi ahead if his LA performance in a couple days. 21 Jul 2021 Pictured: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA773190_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin kept it casual on their low-key, romantic night out on the town on August 4.

Date night! Justin Bieber, 27, and Hailey Baldwin, 24, enjoyed a romantic dinner date at Lucky’s Steak House in Montecito, California on August 4. The couple kept it casual and chic for the luxe occasion.

Justin wore a bright yellow Balenciaga hoodie paired with tan pants, a backwards hat, and of course, a black mask around his chin. Hailey also opted for comfort for the outing and chose to wear a checkered blue and green oversized sweater with a grey baseball cap. The pair looked effortlessly chic, per usual.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin having a romantic dinner at Lucky’s Steak house in Montecito after the singer apologized for plugging Morgan Wallen’s album.(Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / BACKGRID)

The romantic steak dinner comes one day after Justin released photos from their ‘baecation’ to Montecito, CA. He captioned the spread of photos; ‘Road trip photo dump.” Followers took to the comments to gush over the series of pics. “Love you cuties,” one fan commented. “YES!!! LOVELY,” another fan stated alongside a couple of fire and heart emojis. As the photos portray, the couple enjoyed a wine tasting and some time by the water during the getaway. The stylish pair appeared to be simply enjoying life with each other and their ‘child’, — their pup.

Related Gallery

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Most Romantic Moments -- PICS

*EXCLUSIVE* Milos, GREECE - Out in the Greek sunshine, the Canadian Superstar Justin Bieber and his wife, The American Model Hailey Bieber put on a rather amorous display spotted on their romantic getaway on the Greek island of Milos. The couple were spotted out on their boat and setting the temperatures soaring by packing on the PDA with a passionate kiss out in the Greek sunshine. Justin wore a 'Drew' printed blue top with Hailey wearing a sexy striped orange bikini and blue shirt top. **SHOT ON 06/28/2021** Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Bieber BACKGRID USA 3 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* -Loving couple Justin and Hailey Bieber go shopping through the streets of Brickell in downtown Miami in the midst of a lot of security. The singer had drawn accusations of cultural appropriation when he debuted his new 'do earlier this week. The singer's highly anticipated comeback tour that was set to start in June has been pushed back to 2022. *Shot on May 1, 2021* Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 3 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Justin Bieber gives Hailey a helping hand as they arrive at the Nice Guy to celebrate his new album release party with friends in West Hollywood. 25 Mar 2021 Pictured: Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: Photog Group/Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA742289_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Speaking of ‘child,’ this road trip comes three weeks after the duo stirred up pregnancy rumors that had everyone talking! On July 19, Justin posted a photo of himself with his wife on Instagram with the caption “mom and dad.” Of course, fans immediately started asking questions. “Wait what? MOM AND DAD?!,” one commenter wrote, while another asked, “Baby on the way?” And one commented later asked, “YALL having kids?!” Thankfully, Hailey hopped in quickly to squash any rumors. “I think [you] should maybe change this question to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted,” she commented on the post.

If one thing is for sure, it’s that this power couple knows how to have fun. All summer they have been enjoying more time with each other by going on extravagant vacations and having sweet date nights which they’ve documented on Instagram.

Even though Justin and Hailey have been legally married since September 2018 they have been very vocal about their admiration and appreciation of their relationship as it evolves. On June 28 Bieber took to Instagram to share a selfie of him and his wife, thanking Hailey for being a part of his life. “Thank you for being the squishiest, most lovable human on the face of the Earth.” 