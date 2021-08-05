Justin Bieber Rocks Balenciaga Hoodie On Romantic Dinner Date With Hailey Baldwin — Photo

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin kept it casual on their low-key, romantic night out on the town on August 4.

Date night! Justin Bieber, 27, and Hailey Baldwin, 24, enjoyed a romantic dinner date at Lucky’s Steak House in Montecito, California on August 4. The couple kept it casual and chic for the luxe occasion.

Justin wore a bright yellow Balenciaga hoodie paired with tan pants, a backwards hat, and of course, a black mask around his chin. Hailey also opted for comfort for the outing and chose to wear a checkered blue and green oversized sweater with a grey baseball cap. The pair looked effortlessly chic, per usual.

The romantic steak dinner comes one day after Justin released photos from their ‘baecation’ to Montecito, CA. He captioned the spread of photos; ‘Road trip photo dump.” Followers took to the comments to gush over the series of pics. “Love you cuties,” one fan commented. “YES!!! LOVELY,” another fan stated alongside a couple of fire and heart emojis. As the photos portray, the couple enjoyed a wine tasting and some time by the water during the getaway. The stylish pair appeared to be simply enjoying life with each other and their ‘child’, — their pup.

Speaking of ‘child,’ this road trip comes three weeks after the duo stirred up pregnancy rumors that had everyone talking! On July 19, Justin posted a photo of himself with his wife on Instagram with the caption “mom and dad.” Of course, fans immediately started asking questions. “Wait what? MOM AND DAD?!,” one commenter wrote, while another asked, “Baby on the way?” And one commented later asked, “YALL having kids?!” Thankfully, Hailey hopped in quickly to squash any rumors. “I think [you] should maybe change this question to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted,” she commented on the post.

If one thing is for sure, it’s that this power couple knows how to have fun. All summer they have been enjoying more time with each other by going on extravagant vacations and having sweet date nights which they’ve documented on Instagram.

Even though Justin and Hailey have been legally married since September 2018 they have been very vocal about their admiration and appreciation of their relationship as it evolves. On June 28 Bieber took to Instagram to share a selfie of him and his wife, thanking Hailey for being a part of his life. “Thank you for being the squishiest, most lovable human on the face of the Earth.”