See Pics

Hailey Bieber Stuns In Black Mini Skirt & Blazer At Nobu Malibu With Justin Bieber — Pics

BACKGRID
Singer, Rihanna seen wearing a short black mini skirt as she leaves dinner at Giorgio Baldi Restaurant in Santa Monica, CA. 28 Mar 2021 Pictured: Rihanna. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA742951_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hailey Bieber goes to a meeting in weho. 20 Aug 2020 Pictured: Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: ENEWS/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA695357_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ellie Goulding seen here leaving her virtual gig held at the V&A Museum in London performing new tracks from her new album. Ellie left in her all red stage stage outfit in just a bra and spandex shorts and big red boots leaving little to imagination.Pictured: Ellie GouldingRef: SPL5183666 260820 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Miley Cyrus at a hotel in London.Pictured: Miley CyrusRef: SPL5179257 110913 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Hailey Bieber was a fashionable sight when she showed up to Nobu Malibu in a green sweater under a black blazer and black skirt while also accessorizing with a matching purse.

Hailey Bieber, 24, looked gorgeous during her latest summer outing with husband Justin Bieber, 27. The model wore a cozy green sweater under a black blazer and a black mini skirt as she arrived at Nobu Malibu restaurant with the singer on Aug. 6. She added sunglasses and white socks with white sneakers to her stylish look and accessorized with a chained green purse that she had over one shoulder.

Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber heads to Nobu Malibu on Aug. 6. (BACKGRID)

She had her long straight locks down as she was photographed walking outside the restaurant at one point. Justin was also spotted and wore a comfortable-looking gray sweatshirt over a blue shirt and loose blue jeans. He added white sneakers and a mauve-colored baseball cap that he wore backwards to his look as well as a black face mask to stay safe.

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber walk outside while looking stylish. (BACKGRID)

Related Gallery

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Most Romantic Date Nights -- Photos

Montecito, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin having a romantic dinner at Lucky's Steak house in Montecito. Justin recently was hit with a lot of backlash from friends after plugging Morgan Wallen's album on his instagram story. Justin later deleted the post and apologized saying he did not know abou Morgan's n-word scandal. He later went on to explain that it bought up 'painful memories' for him and he was fortunate to have friends educate him on the "horrifying origin of the n word.'' *Shot on August 4, 2021* Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 5 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at an art show in LA. 26 Jul 2021 Pictured: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: twoeyephotos/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA774307_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Justin Bieber and Hailey do date night with sushi ahead if his LA performance in a couple days. 21 Jul 2021 Pictured: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA773190_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The lovebirds’ latest outing comes just two days after they made headlines for stepping out to enjoy a dinner date at Lucky’s Steak House in Montecito, CA on Aug. 4. They wore different colorful outfits for the fun day and turned heads as they walked beside each other outside. Hailey’s outfit included a turquoise and light green squared sweater, dark blue jeans, white sneakers, and a gray baseball cap while Justin’s included a bright yellow Balenciaga hoodie, loose tan pants, multi-colored sneakers, and a backwards hat.

In addition to their recent casual outings, Hailey and Justin are also known to sometimes attend fancy outings. They did just that when they went to an auction for Justin’s art gallery in West Hollywood on July 26. Both of them dressed to impress for the event when they wore incredible outfits, including a long-sleeved black velvet Alessandra Rich Autumn/Winter ’21 gown with two slits for Hailey, and a tuxedo for Justin.

Hailey and Justin, who were married in 2018, have had a summer to remember so far. Their recent days and nights out are just some of many, so we can bet they’re planning on capping the season off with some more memorable moments. We’ll be on the lookout!