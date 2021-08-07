Hailey Bieber Stuns In Black Mini Skirt & Blazer At Nobu Malibu With Justin Bieber — Pics

Hailey Bieber was a fashionable sight when she showed up to Nobu Malibu in a green sweater under a black blazer and black skirt while also accessorizing with a matching purse.

Hailey Bieber, 24, looked gorgeous during her latest summer outing with husband Justin Bieber, 27. The model wore a cozy green sweater under a black blazer and a black mini skirt as she arrived at Nobu Malibu restaurant with the singer on Aug. 6. She added sunglasses and white socks with white sneakers to her stylish look and accessorized with a chained green purse that she had over one shoulder.

She had her long straight locks down as she was photographed walking outside the restaurant at one point. Justin was also spotted and wore a comfortable-looking gray sweatshirt over a blue shirt and loose blue jeans. He added white sneakers and a mauve-colored baseball cap that he wore backwards to his look as well as a black face mask to stay safe.

The lovebirds’ latest outing comes just two days after they made headlines for stepping out to enjoy a dinner date at Lucky’s Steak House in Montecito, CA on Aug. 4. They wore different colorful outfits for the fun day and turned heads as they walked beside each other outside. Hailey’s outfit included a turquoise and light green squared sweater, dark blue jeans, white sneakers, and a gray baseball cap while Justin’s included a bright yellow Balenciaga hoodie, loose tan pants, multi-colored sneakers, and a backwards hat.

In addition to their recent casual outings, Hailey and Justin are also known to sometimes attend fancy outings. They did just that when they went to an auction for Justin’s art gallery in West Hollywood on July 26. Both of them dressed to impress for the event when they wore incredible outfits, including a long-sleeved black velvet Alessandra Rich Autumn/Winter ’21 gown with two slits for Hailey, and a tuxedo for Justin.

Hailey and Justin, who were married in 2018, have had a summer to remember so far. Their recent days and nights out are just some of many, so we can bet they’re planning on capping the season off with some more memorable moments. We’ll be on the lookout!