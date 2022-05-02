Sophie Turner Shows Off Baby Bump In Silver-Studded Black Gown With Joe Jonas At Met Gala

Mom and dad’s big night out! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner showed up to shine at this year’s Met Gala, with the singer and actress flexing their best “Gilded” style in darkly glamourous looks. Sophie showed off her growing baby bump in a long-sleeve black gown with silver studded features covering the front. The Game of Thrones star completed the look by wearing her signature amber-colored locks long and crimped, also donning a bright red lip and moody eye makeup. Sophie also made a logical shoe choice for the night — flat, black leather slides — which is ideal for an expecting mom!

Joe accompanied his wife in similar style, sporting a gilded-era white tuxedo jacket with long, dramatic coattails and black lapels. The jacket featured a stylish, lace-like interior which perfectly contrasted his classic black slacks and patent black leather shoes. Joe also accessorized with a silver necklace, seemingly matching the studs featured on Sophie’s dress.

The Met Gala has remained a significant event for Joe and Sophie, as they made their first red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 event. That year — the one where Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas‘s relationship also started to take off — was the first time they both posed on the red carpet, however separately. It also wasn’t long after that gala when the pair announced their engagement.

Both Sophie and Joe looked amazing for the 2017 gala, whose theme was “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.” Sophie was sleek, yet stunning in a delicate white dress with both cream and black color accents. The gown, that also included a distressed pattern and high leg slits, was a Louis Vuitton piece that harkened back to Comme de Garçons‘ early days. Joe, for his part, was equally sleek in a custom H&M red silk suit with black lapels and a black silk shirt.

Sophie and Joe were again front and center with fashionable fury at the 2019 Met Gala, both wearing similarly styled Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquière looks. Making their first ever red carpet debut as a married couple, Joe opted for a black turtleneck and slacks that had a matching/similar style to his wife, with teal eye makeup, clutch, and slicked back hair with silver-painted streaks.