Chrissy Teigen Rocks Daisy Dukes & Dances Up A Storm With Luna, 6: Video

Chrissy Teigen, 36, and her daughter, Luna, 6, are a dancing duo in an adorable video the model and media personality posted to Instagram on May 2. In the video, the pair are stomping around as they have a ball making up some moves as they go. Chrissy wore a pair of loose Daisy Dukes, an orange Henley-style tee, and a lightweight green jacket with oversized pockets on each side of her chest. She completed her look with her flowing, long hair worn down and a pair of what looked like white cowgirl boots with the bottom portion of jeans adhered to the portion covering her shins. Meanwhile, Luna, who celebrated her birthday in April, looked as sweet as ever in a black tutu skirt, metallic pink sandals, and a light purple long sleeve. She had her hair tied up in two buns.

The video had fans gushing over how precious the fun display looked. “This is so cute. You look great,” one supported wrote. “There are no words for how adorable this is,” journalist Molly Jongfast added. “It’s awesome to have an encouraging mom,” another commented with the heart-eyed emoji. Several others commented on how much weight Chrissy seems to have lost.

Chrissy has not publicly acknowledged any recent weight loss, but fans have taken note of it across several of the photos she has shared in the last few weeks. Her supposedly slimmed-down figure comes as she celebrates her first sober awards season, which she kicked off at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27. “Wow first award season no booze!!!” she wrote alongside a photo of herself posing in a cut-out gray and silver high-low dress from Georges Hobeika’s spring ’22 collection. At the time of this writing, Chrissy is nine months sober.

The mom of two opened up about her trying journey in January. “6 months no alcohol! Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don’t ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I prob won’t be excited til a larger milestone like at leasssst 5 years, and sometimes I don’t even know if I necessarily won’t ever drink again? I have no idea what I’m doing honestly, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever.”

The comments about her weight also come after the model underwent some body remodification surgery, which she spoke about in her Instagram story in September 2021. “I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here,” Chrissy explained as she pointed at her right cheek. “And since i quit drinking, I’m really seeing the results, and I like it. Yeah, I did it.” She also got her breast implants removed in June 2020 while she was unknowingly pregnant. While she had a healthy pregnancy throughout the first trimester, she unfortunately lost the baby, who she named Jack, at about 20 to 24 weeks pregnant. Chrissy has previously been open about her fertility struggles and her desire to grow her family. She currently shares two kids with John Legend: Luna and Miles, who is 3 years old. She revealed in February that she has started trying to get pregnant again through IVF.