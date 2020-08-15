Tweets
Chrissy Teigen Confesses She Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant During Her Breast Surgery

Chrissy Teigen admitted she took a pregnancy test but it resulted in a false ‘negative’ before having her recent breast implant removal surgery in June, when she answered a fan on Twitter.

Chrissy Teigen, 34, just excitingly announced her third pregnancy to the world on Aug. 13 and a day later, she confessed that she wasn’t aware she was expecting when she had her breast implants removed in June. After a fan asked if she was given a routine pregnancy test before her surgery, Chrissy responded with a series of tweets explaining the story. “I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative,” her first tweet read.

“a few weeks after surgery, I took a test,” she continued. “And for many years now, I’ve taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before.” A third and fourth tweet revealed that she found out the happy news on the morning of her husband John Legend‘s latest album, Bigger Love‘s release on June 19.

“so the morning of John’s album release, he wakes up at 3am to do good morning america. I woke up with him and was like man, should take my monthly test to be disappointed….,” the third tweet read. “…I was not disappointed. But I was scared shitless. Was pretty positive you shouldn’t get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure,” the fourth read.

Chrissy then concluded her series of tweets with messages that admitted she was worried upon finding out about her pregnancy. “So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay. Went to every appointment terrified. Even without the surgery, I didn’t think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt…bad,” she wrote. “But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you. In summary, my boobs hurt.”

Her last tweet on the topic thanked her supporters. “Also, you guys have seen how rough these past few months were for me here. So now you know why I just extra appreciated all the love and support through it all, especially since you didn’t even know. You just thought I was in stressful internet hell,” she explained.
Chrissy’s explanations about her surgery and her pregnancy come after she showed off her small baby bump in a video on social media. She also showed a glimpse of the bump in John’s music video for his song “Wild”, which is what initially made fans speculate about a possible third baby on the way. The soon-to-be parents of three already share daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, together.