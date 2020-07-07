See Comment
Hollywood Life

Chrissy Teigen Fires Back After Fan Claims She’s ‘Unrecognizable’ In New Video

Chrissy Teigen Glamour's 28th Annual Women of the Year Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 12 Nov 2018
Puerto Vallarta, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* Chrissy Teigen is all smiles as she kicks back in Puerto Vallarta with her family during a holiday getaway. With beaches closed in LA, the couple took off to enjoy the holiday at a seaside resort. Chrissy who recently had her breast implants removed showed off her great figure in a cheeky floral print two piece as she hung around by their pool while John caught up on rest and took a little nap.Pictured: Chrissy TeigenBACKGRID USA 6 JULY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - John Legend and Chrissy Teigen enjoy some fresh air while having a fun day at the beach in Malibu. **Shot on 03/15/20** Pictured: Chrissy Teigen BACKGRID USA 16 MARCH 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Chrissy Teigen is releasing a second sunglasses collection with Quay, and this time the model and wife of John Legend is getting a little help from her three-year-old daughter, Luna. The mother-daughter duo are seen here in the new campaign, looking impossibly stylish and cute together. The second QUAY X CHRISSY collection is a full range of sunglasses and blue light glasses, available now at Quay.com and Quay shops. The latest collection features all new sleek, statement frames as well as the return of cult favorite styles in new color combos and romantic detailing for a soft landing into spring. The assortment includes 10 styles in multiple colorways for a total of 17 SKUs, ranging from $55 - $65 each. 12 Feb 2020 Pictured: Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna model the new QUAY X CHRISSY collection, Teigen’s second collection with the brand which was announced on February 11, 2020. Photo credit: Quay/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA608696_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Chrissy Teigen’s skin has been looking particularly exquisite lately. When she shared her beauty routine in an IG video, a user claimed she either lost a ton of weight or ‘has cancer,’ to which Chrissy clapped back.

There always has to be someone trying to drag a celebrity down when all they are trying to do is help their fans. In the case of Chrissy Teigen, the cookbook author and former model has had Twitter and Instagram followers begging her to share her skincare routine, as her latest social media posts have showed the 34-year-old looking so youthful and dewy. After admitting how proud she is of her skin and sharing what products she uses, a troll said that she looked like she lost too much weight and “has cancer!” Chrissy then had an epic response.

View this post on Instagram

For you kind folks asking me to drop the skincare regimen, I will admit I am def proud of my skin lately and feeling myself! I kind of use whatever is closest but it consists of @shanidarden forcing me to use @isclinical cleanser and face lotion, @controlcorrective SPF 30, @lamer’s creme de la mer and concentrate ($$, I know I know but I gotta be honest) and a steady stream of @bioreus chin and nose strips. Mix that with anything anyone at @drjasondiamond’s office tells me to do facial wise and @simonourianmd1’s firm and fade cream when I’m feeling icks, and there you have it. A very simple (no) routine! But really. The IS clinical cleanser and the lotion is the only thing I use consistently and they’ve always been so good to me. Can find online – everything else just a bonus. Xx (edit: forgot one of my most important products, @drdennisgross alpha beta peel pads. So important for on and around my nose and chin. You’ll notice a HUGE difference!!)

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

“For you kind folks asking me to drop the skincare regimen, I will admit I am def proud of my skin lately and feeling myself!” Chrissy captioned a July 6 post where she went on to detail in length about cleansers, cremes, facials and lotions that she’s been using to look so amazing. She showed off her gorgeous skin in a close-up video where she explained that she was excited about “the colorful eyeliner trend that I’m very late on,” while wearing pretty pink liner and long lashes.

Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen asked ‘What would you prefer’ after a troll commented on an Instagram video that she looked like she lost too much weight or had cancer.

One user then commented, “Ok…this isn’t her or some app that changed her face. I had to look back and forth like 4 times…either she dropped 50 lbs overnight or has cancer…this isn’t right.” What wasn’t right was how the comment sat with Chrissy’s fans, but the cookware goddess used her sarcasm to respond back, “What would you prefer?”

The woman then apologized for her “lack of tactfulness,” but continued droning on that she had to keep looking at Chrissy’s face to make sure it was her, telling the mom of two that she was “unrecognizable.” Chrissy finally just wrote to the woman, “Why do you think I owe you anything, especially after what you’ve said? You know you don’t actually know me in real life, right? Thank god.”

Fan @iamjustoneperson joked about Chrissy’s response, writing “@chrissyteigen are you secretly Canadian? That was the politest ‘F… you’ I have seen in awhile,” while amykins1988 wrote, “@chrissyteigen I think In a bizarre way she is trying to say you look beautiful maybe?!….it’s the cheekbone and jawline envy coming through in the message to me.”

@aft3r_mark3t explained to the troll, “I mean it’s a Snapchat filter that makes your face slimmer.. but..” noting how the comment was so inappropriate, while skindeep1977 told the user, “Even saying the word CANCER in a lighthearted way is beyond vulgar!” Hundreds of fans responded to the original “cancer” comment, telling the user how out of line she was and that Chrissy just needed to ignore haters. Meanwhile, many hit up the comments with hearts and applause emojis for Chrissy’s amazing clap back that put the troll in her place.