Chrissy Teigen Fires Back After Fan Claims She’s ‘Unrecognizable’ In New Video

Chrissy Teigen’s skin has been looking particularly exquisite lately. When she shared her beauty routine in an IG video, a user claimed she either lost a ton of weight or ‘has cancer,’ to which Chrissy clapped back.

There always has to be someone trying to drag a celebrity down when all they are trying to do is help their fans. In the case of Chrissy Teigen, the cookbook author and former model has had Twitter and Instagram followers begging her to share her skincare routine, as her latest social media posts have showed the 34-year-old looking so youthful and dewy. After admitting how proud she is of her skin and sharing what products she uses, a troll said that she looked like she lost too much weight and “has cancer!” Chrissy then had an epic response.

“For you kind folks asking me to drop the skincare regimen, I will admit I am def proud of my skin lately and feeling myself!” Chrissy captioned a July 6 post where she went on to detail in length about cleansers, cremes, facials and lotions that she’s been using to look so amazing. She showed off her gorgeous skin in a close-up video where she explained that she was excited about “the colorful eyeliner trend that I’m very late on,” while wearing pretty pink liner and long lashes.

One user then commented, “Ok…this isn’t her or some app that changed her face. I had to look back and forth like 4 times…either she dropped 50 lbs overnight or has cancer…this isn’t right.” What wasn’t right was how the comment sat with Chrissy’s fans, but the cookware goddess used her sarcasm to respond back, “What would you prefer?”

The woman then apologized for her “lack of tactfulness,” but continued droning on that she had to keep looking at Chrissy’s face to make sure it was her, telling the mom of two that she was “unrecognizable.” Chrissy finally just wrote to the woman, “Why do you think I owe you anything, especially after what you’ve said? You know you don’t actually know me in real life, right? Thank god.”

Fan @iamjustoneperson joked about Chrissy’s response, writing “@chrissyteigen are you secretly Canadian? That was the politest ‘F… you’ I have seen in awhile,” while amykins1988 wrote, “@chrissyteigen I think In a bizarre way she is trying to say you look beautiful maybe?!….it’s the cheekbone and jawline envy coming through in the message to me.”

@aft3r_mark3t explained to the troll, “I mean it’s a Snapchat filter that makes your face slimmer.. but..” noting how the comment was so inappropriate, while skindeep1977 told the user, “Even saying the word CANCER in a lighthearted way is beyond vulgar!” Hundreds of fans responded to the original “cancer” comment, telling the user how out of line she was and that Chrissy just needed to ignore haters. Meanwhile, many hit up the comments with hearts and applause emojis for Chrissy’s amazing clap back that put the troll in her place.