Joe Jonas Twerks In Hilarious New Video With Pregnant Wife Sophie Turner: Watch

Joe Jonas kept Sophie Turner from pulling out of their driveway in a new video on Tuesday April 19. The 32-year-old singer lip-synced to what seems to be a new song by his dance-pop, Jonas Brothers side project, DNCE, while his wife watched through the rearview camera. Even though Sophie, 26, looked a little annoyed when she couldn’t back up at first, once Joe busted a move, she started feeling the tune herself.

The new DNCE song’s message is simple: they just want you to move! When Sophie looked in the rearview camera, Joe had a close up as he mouthed the lines, “All I’m trying to do is make you get up out your chair and make you move.” After it cut back to the pregnant actress, she looked a touch annoyed, but after Joe twerked, Sophie started showing off some dance moves of her own in the driver’s seat. Joe simply captioned the video with “MOVE!” DNCE also posted a still from the video with the same caption.

While Joe may have new music coming soon, he and his wife are also expecting their second child! Sophie’s pregnancy was confirmed back in March. Since their pregnancy was made public, the Game of Thrones star has been seen out and about with her baby bump on display on a handful of occasions. The bun-in-the-oven will be the pair’s second child, after their daughter Willa, 1, was born in July 2020.

Joe and Sophie may be expecting their little one, but he’s not going to be the only Jonas Brother with a newborn running around. His younger brother Nick, 29, and his wife Priyanka Chopra, 39, became parents for the first time in January! “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the pair said in their announcement.