Pregnant Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Tour Paris With Daughter Willa, 1, Before Dinner Date

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were spotted taking a stroll in Jardin Des Tuilerie in Paris, France with their adorable one-year-old daughter Willa while dressed in casual stylish attire.

Sophie Turner, 26, and Joe Jonas, 32, are reportedly getting ready to become parents-of-two and their latest outing makes it no surprise! The lovebirds were seen enjoying a lovely family stroll with their daughter Willa, 1, in Paris, France on March 6 and showed off their sweet bond. The doting mom was holding the tot, who had cute pigtails in her hair, as the doting dad helped push the stroller as they took in beautiful sights.

Sophie, who has yet to confirm her pregnancy, hid any bump under a long black coat during the outing while Joe wore an olive green nylon jacket with dark green patterned pants. They both also wore sunglasses as their little girl wore a black jacket.

Sophie and Joe’s walk with Willa comes around the same time they were photographed on a date by themselves. The husband and wife went out to dinner on Saturday night, during Paris Fashion Week, and were dressed in fashionable outfits as they stayed close to each other and held hands. Sophie wore an elegant black coat while Joe went with a gray and green plaid jacket over a black top and black pants.

Before Sophie and Joe jetted off to Paris, they got attention for pregnancy rumors. Us Weekly confirmed they are getting ready to welcome baby number two while In Touch was the first to report the news. Although they haven’t confirmed or denied, their latest outings prove they’re not trying to hide away from the public either.

In the midst of the rumors, Joe took to Instagram to prove he’s enjoying his time in Paris by posting a few pics of him spending time by the Eiffel Tower with pals. One photo showed him holding his hand up with the famous structure in the background and another showed him standing on a top step with the tower again as a backdrop. “FR,” he captioned the pics.