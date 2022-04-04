Watch

Selena Gomez Admits She Hasn’t Been On The Internet In 4 Years: I’m ‘Happier’

Selena Gomez
News Writer

While promoting her new mental health multimedia company, Wondermind, Selena Gomez revealed that she’s ‘the happiest’ she’s ever been in her life.

Selena Gomez, 29, spoke candidly about mental health in an interview with Good Morning America on April 4. The Disney Channel alum was joined by her mom Mandy Teefy and businesswoman Daniella Pierson to promote the trio’s new mental health multimedia company, Wondermind. During the interview, Selena revealed that she doesn’t use the internet, despite having a massive social media following.

“I haven’t been on the internet in four and a half years,” Selena explained to GMA‘s JuJu Chang. “It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present. I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal.”

Selena has been very open abut her mental health struggles over the years, and so she’s launching Wondermind to help other people struggling. “Growing up in the spotlight has definitely taught me so much,” she said. “I can’t believe that I am where I am mentally just because how I took the necessary steps in order to kind of remove myself from that. Because it’s just not normal.”

The Only Murders in the Building star went on, “If I’m known for anything, I hope it’s simply just for the way I care about people. Those days where I don’t want to get out of bed — if I had something like Wondermind, even if it took me a minute to get into it, it’s just there. And there’s something that’s really comforting about that.”

Ahead of her 30th birthday in July, Selena — who recently confirmed that she’s single — also expressed her excitement at entering a new “chapter” of her life. “”I couldn’t be more thrilled to just step into this chapter alone, independently, strong, confidently,” she said. “That’s all I really want. I’m excited.”