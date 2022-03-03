Selena Gomez Spotted Attending Dua Lipa’s Concert With Hunky Entrepreneur Zen Matoshi

Tech entrepreneur Zen Matoshi could be the new man in Selena Gomez’s life. He joined the ‘Rare’ singer for Dua Lipa’s concert at Madison Square Garden on March 1.

Selena Gomez, 29, had a hunky date to the Dua Lipa concert in New York City on Tuesday, March 1. The Rare Beauty founder and tech entrepreneur Zen Matoshi were spotted heading into Madison Square Garden together. The pair, along with mutual pal Daniella Pierson, 26, were surrounded by security and NYPD officers as they entered the venue.

Selena dressed in a dark ensemble that included a navy cardigan, black pants, and a protective black face mask. Zen, who is Global Head of Innovation at Faraday Future, dressed in a long-sleeved dark blue shirt and gray jeans.

Daniella, who is the founder and CEO of the female-empowering media company The Newsette, also documented the trio’s night out on her Instagram page. She posted a pic of the group posing together in their stylish outfits backstage at the show. Daniella stood in between Zen and Selena, who threw up a peace sign and lifted one of her legs up for the camera. Daniella referenced one of Dua’s hit songs in her caption. “We’re ‘Levitating’ 🪐✨ ,” she wrote, tagging both Selena and Zen.

Fans are already theorizing that Zen is Selena’s new man. However, it’s equally possible that the two are nothing more than friends. Last year, fans were convinced that the Only Murders in the Building actress was in a relationship with Chris Evans. They noticed the Marvel actor started following Selena on Instagram, after Twitter sleuths reported that the two were spotted leaving the same studio in Los Angeles on October 1 and later, the same restaurant. This internet theory was never validated, and at this point, fans have given up on the possibility of a Selena Gomez-Chris Evans romance.

Selena’s last high-profile relationship was with The Weeknd. The two split in 2017 after nearly a year of dating. Before that, she memorably dated Justin Bieber on-and-off from 2010 to 2018.