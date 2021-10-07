Tweets

Selena Gomez & Chris Evans Fans Start Wild Theory That They’re Dating On Twitter

selena gomez, chris evans
Shutterstock
Selena Gomez arrives at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Selena Gomez makes a rare public appearance at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Selen showed a little leg with a black leather mini skirt and opted to dress up the look by rocking a Prada purse.Pictured: Selena GomezBACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: HEDO / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Selena Gomez seen with a big smile on her face after an interview in NYC.Pictured: Selena GomezBACKGRID USA 7 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Selena Gomez shines as she models a new shoe from sportswear giant, Puma. The 28-year-old star showcases the brand's Cali Star. The sneaker / trainer is "designed for those ready to shine brighter than the rest", the company says. Puma ambassador Selena shows them off as she poses alongside a classic Mercedes car. “You have to go after what you want and follow your dreams. Don’t be afraid to stand out from the crowd by being you,” she said. The Cali Star features a sleek, streetwise silhouette and clean design details and has a shiny metallic accent on the heel. It will be available from PUMA.com, PUMA stores and select retailers on January 28th. Credit - Courtesy of PUMA / MEGA. 27 Jan 2021 Pictured: Selena Gomez models Puma's Cali Star. Photo credit: Courtesy of PUMA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA729362_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
News Writer

Are Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating? Twitter users seem to think so, presenting some theories about a possible pairing.

The internet discourse never sleeps, and the latest dispatch from the World Wide Web has thrown together an unlikely pairing. Twitter users are convinced that Selena Gomez and Chris Evans are dating. It appears that the rumors began after some eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Marvel star, 40, started to follow the actress and singer, 29, on Instagram, bringing the star into the small fold of the 162 people that he follows.

His Instagram follow came after Twitter sleuths reported that the two were spotted leaving the same studio in Los Angeles on October 1 and later, the same restaurant. Still, the two have not been photographed in the same photo, so the validity of these snapshots should be taken with a grain of salt, but these are the tweets that have led Twitter users to the current conclusion. There’s also the possibility that the two may be teaming up for an upcoming film or TV project.

Regardless, Twitter users were excited about the possibility of a romance.

While the Captain America star is following the singer, it does not appear that she is following him back at this time. However, someone should alert the Only Murders in the Building star of this recent development, given that she once called Chris her celebrity crush. Back in October 2015, Selena appeared on Watch What Happens Live and admitted to being infatuated with the “cute” actor.

When a fan dialed in to ask Selena about her “number one celebrity crush,” Selena said, “I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute? He’s very cute.” Fellow guest Willie Geist asked if she ever revealed that publicly, to which Selena responded, “This is the first time. Oh man, he’s either going to hate me or love me.” The admission came after her initial split with Justin Bieber in 2012. The on-again, off-again couple split for good in 2018.

Related Gallery

Chris Evans -- Pics

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Marvel/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock (5885861ba) Chris Evans Captain America - The First Avenger - 2011 Director: Joe Johnston Marvel/Paramount USA Scene Still
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Marvel/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock (9641147m) Chris Evans "Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War" Film - 2018
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by New Regency Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock (5883671y) Chris Evans What's Your Number? - 2011 Director: Mark Mylod New Regency Pictures USA Scene Still (S)ex List

Selena’s last high-profile relationship was with The Weeknd. The two split in 2017 after nearly a year of dating. As for Chris, he previously dated Jenny Slate. The two also split in 2017 after less than a year of dating.