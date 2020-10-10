Selena Gomez Reveals Attacks On Her ‘Personal Life’ Led Her To Delete Social Media From Her Phone
In honor of World Mental Health Day, Selena Gomez sat down with former Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy for a discussion about chronic loneliness.
Selena Gomez has opened up about why she deleted social media apps from her phone two years ago, amid attacks on her personal life. The songstress, who has been in the public eye since she was a pre-teen, sat down for a virtual discussion with former Surgeon General of the United States, Dr Vivek Murphy. In the video, which was shared to Selena’s Rare Beauty Instagram page on World Mental Health Day, the pair discussed “chronic loneliness and the healing power of human connection”.
Selena sits down with @drvivekmurthy, the former Surgeon General under the Obama Administration, to chat about chronic loneliness and the healing power of human connection. Together we are better, together. ❤️ #WeAreRare
