Selena Gomez Encourages Fans To Vote While ‘Perfecting’ Her Dance Moves In New TikTok Video

Selena Gomez is trying out some new moves to her ‘Ice Cream’ music video collab with BLACKPINK. She did a cute dance in front of a mirror while wearing a ‘vote’ t-shirt.

Selena Gomez is determined to get fans to the polls in Nov. 3 in one way or another. While she’s been been super active in encouraging young people to register to vote, the 28-year-old got in another subtle message about voting during a fun TikTok video on Sept. 14. Sel tried out some new moves to BLACKPINK‘s “Ice Cream,” on which the singer collaborated. The Selena + Chef star mouthed along to “Look so good yeah, look so sweet, Lookin’ good enough to eat,” while shaking her hips and running her hands down her long brown wavy tresses.

Selena turned to her side and put her arm up, giving her wrists several twists, tried crossing her hands over her chest while swaying and other moves that looked like they would have gone perfectly in the “Ice Cream” music video. But it wasn’t the same choreography that she did for the video, so Sel was just trying something new on the fly.

Eventually Selena slowed down and frustratingly said “I don’t know” about how her moves were working out. Her friends behind the camera began cracking up, laughing so hard at Sel’s amount of try. But she gave up and leaned over to turn off the camera after a few more cross-body arm moves.

Selena looked so pretty with her hair noticeably longer and lighter in color than it appears on her current HBO Max cooking show. She pulled back the front strands with a headpiece featuring pink roses and white daisies. Sel appeared to have shot the video at home in front of a vanity mirror, as a blue comb and other hair care devices could be seen beneath her. She captioned the video, “Perfecting my dance moves for @bp_tiktok #icecream.”

Sel decided to send a message with her wardrobe choice. Instead of wearing the red and white striped bikini she wore for the “Ice Cream” music video, the “Back to You” singer donned a white t-shirt that had the word “vote” on it in red and blue letters. The “Wolves” singer has been working so hard to get out the vote in the November 2020 election. In June, she promised to direct message anyone who could show her a screenshot that they have officially registered to vote. With the message shown to her 178 million Instagram followers, hopefully Selena got a lot of new voters added to the rolls.

