Bob Saget Told Stage Crew He Was Suffering From Long-Term COVID, Hearing Issues Before Death

A stage crew member reported that Bob Saget was not feeling well before his final show and alleged head injury that lead to his death.

Bob Saget knocked his final show out of the park, but he apparently wasn't feeling well that night. Rosalie Cocci, a showrunner who works at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall — where Bob's final performance took place before his death — told investigators Bob said he wasn't doing well health-wise, per TMZ . The woman said Bob told her he was suffering from long-term COVID and his hearing was also off, as he was constantly asking the crew to turn everything up.

She also said the Full House star was sick the day before, had a sore throat, and took some time to get himself together for his stand up set. Even so, she noted she and the crew were surprised when he killed his set, acting as if nothing was wrong.

Even with these details, it’s still not entirely clear what caused Bob’s head trauma that lead to his death. During their investigation, photos were released by police which showed his hotel suite at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando. There were numerous surfaces shown and looked over that were considered as what the comedian could have possible hit his on, including countertops, tables, nightstands, and more. Despite those likely culprits, police ruled out the possibility of him hitting his head on those surfaces. The incident report notes that the padded headboard by the bed, seen in the photos, as well as the room’s carpet seemed much more likely surfaces that he would’ve hit, because the sharp edges of the others “would have lacerated the skin.”

“As mentioned earlier, most of the suite was carpeted. The headboard of the bed was lightly padded and set slightly out from the wall,” the incident report noted. “These are listed here as possible mechanisms of injury, but nothing was located in the room that allows for a definitive conclusion.”

Bob’s cause of death was revealed on February 9, a month after his death. The medical examiner revealed that he’d suffered a head trauma, which led to a brain bleed. His family released a statement showing that they were glad to have some answers on how he’d died. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful,” they said. “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us. ”The family’s statement continued to discuss the findings of the medical examiner’s report, which noted that drugs and alcohol weren’t involved in his death. At the time of his death, police had also found no evidence of foul play involved.