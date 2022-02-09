Bob Saget’s Cause Of Death Revealed: ‘Full House’ Star Died Of Brain Bleed After Hitting His Head

Bob Saget’s cause of death has been revealed by his family, just four weeks after his unexpected passing.

The cause of Bob Saget‘s tragic and unexpected death has been revealed. Bob’s family confirmed on Feb. 9 that the beloved Full House actor died from “head trauma” on Jan. 9, following his Jacksonville, Florida stand-up comedy show — more specifically, he died from a brain bleed after hitting his head. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful,” his family said in a statement to HollywoodLife. “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.”

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved,” the statement continued. “As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

Before Saget’s death, it was revealed that he drove from Jacksonville to Orlando where he checked into the Ritz-Carlton at 2 a.m. — ahead of another, upcoming stand-up comedy performance at a local club. He went to sleep in the early morning hours of Jan. 9, just after checking into the hotel, and never woke up.

Hotel security discovered the comedian and contacted emergency services, who responded at approximately 4 p.m. eastern time on Jan. 9. In a statement to media, following Saget’s death, the department explained that Bob was “unresponsive” when found, but detectives “found no signs of foul play or drug use.”

Saget is best known for playing dad Danny Tanner on Full House from 1987 until 1995. His famous co-stars, including John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and more, shared emotional tributes on social media after news of his death broke. Other celebrities like Andy Cohen, Josh Gad, Norman Lear, and Kathy Griffin have also honored Bob with tributes.

Bob is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his daughters Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, who he shares with ex-wife Sherri Kramer. “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” his family said in a statement at the time. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”