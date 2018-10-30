Kelly Rizzo: 5 Things To Know About Bob Saget’s Gorgeous Bride, 39

It’s official! Bob Saget, 62, is a married man again. The ‘Fuller House’ star wed his fiancée Kelly Rizzo on Oct. 28. Here’s everything you need to know about his new wife.

Congratulations are in order for Bob Saget! The 62-year-old Fuller House star – who doesn’t look like he’s aged a day since the original series premiered in 1987 – revealed on Oct. 29 that he had tied the knot with his girlfriend Kelly Rizzo, 39. The happy couple shared pics of the beautiful event on their respective Instagram pages. The ceremony took place a day earlier and was held at the fancy hotel, Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, California. Bob shared a photo of him with his stunning bride on Instagram, adding the caption, “Okay, so we went and did it. And damn are we happy.” Here’s everything you need to know about the actor and comedian’s gorgeous bride, Kelly.

1. Kelly’s from Chicago and is incredibly proud of her hometown. Although she now lives in Los Angeles, she knows the city like the back of her hand and can tell you the best spots to go – from where you can get the best pork belly taco (at Big Star) to her favorite clothes stores, according to Racked Chicago.

2. Kelly’s a foodie who loves to travel. The blonde hosts her very own on-demand web series called Eat Travel Rock TV. On the show she “goes behind the scenes” and gets “off the cuff” interviews with “master chefs, rock stars, and other creative industry heavyweights,” around the world, according to her website.

3. She has a sense of humor just like her man. On Oct. 29 Kelly shared one of her wedding photos on Instagram and added the caption, “@bobsaget and I dressed up as a bride and groom for Halloween. 👰🏼🤵🏻Seriously though, best day of my life.”

4. She’s a fashionista, who even has outfits in mind when she hits specific restaurants. “Mainly I love to put my twist on a night-out outfit. If I’m going to wear heels, I’ll wear jeans with a band T-shirt or maybe a sexy dress, but with cowboy boots. As long as you have a quality purse or belt to back it up – Gucci and Dior are my go-to – you can’t lose,” she told Racked Chicago.

5. She’s a hit with her new stepdaughters. Bob (who was married for 15 years to his ex-wife Sherri Kramer) has three daughters – twins Aubrey and Lara, 29, and Jennifer, 25. “My daughters love her,” he told Closer Weekly, according to PEOPLE. “She a remarkable person, and she’s really talented.” Congrats once again to the happy couple!