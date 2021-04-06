Happy 45th Birthday, Candace Cameron Bure: See Pics Of Her From ‘Full House’ Child Star To Now

Take a look at Candace Cameron Bure’s transformation through the years on her birthday!

Happy birthday, Candace Cameron Bure! Today, the star of Hallmark Channel movies and more turns 45 years old. Over the course of her decades-long career, Candace has grown so much from the time she was a child star to becoming Hallmark Channel staple and mother of three youngsters. As fans celebrate the star’s birthday, let’s take a look back at her remarkable transformation through the years.

Candace got her start in acting in the early 1980s. She made a number of appearances on series such as St. Elsewhere, Growing Pains, Punky Brewster, and more. But it was in 1987 when she finally got her big break. Candace was cast as D.J. Tanner in the sitcom Full House when she was just over 11 years old. It’s the role that Candace is best known for, and for good reason.

Along with cast members like John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Bob Saget, Jodie Sweetin, and Mark-Kate and Ashley Olsen, among others, she appeared in nearly 200 episodes over the course of the series’ eight-season run. During that time, Candace went from being a little kid, to a teenager, and confident young woman. While the series ended in 1995, she had a lot to look forward to in the next chapter of her life.

By 1996, Candace got married to former professional hockey player Valeri Bure. The couple share three children together — daughter Natasha Bure, born in August 1998, son Lev Valerievich Bure, born in February 2000, and their third child and second son Maksim Valerievich Bure, born in January 2002. Almost 20 years after Full House ended and after welcoming three children, Candace found herself in the ballroom.

She joined the cast of the reality competition series Dancing with the Stars for season 18 in 2014. Candace came in third at the end of the season. From there, she was a co-host on The View from 2015-2016, and continued to appear in holiday films for Hallmark Channel. From 2016-2020, she reprised her role of D.J. Tanner for the sequel series of Full House, aptly titled Fuller House. To see more photos of the star through the years, take a look at the gallery above!