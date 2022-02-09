Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Marks 1 Month Since His Tragic Death: ‘I Will Miss’ Him

Kelly Rizzo took to Instagram to share a touching video full of memorable clips of her and her late husband Bob Saget enjoying ‘the simple pleasures in life’ as she shared how ‘incredible’ he was.

Kelly Rizzo is remembering her husband Bob Saget on the one month anniversary of his shocking death. The doting wife posted a video full of clips of her and the actor from different moments together and added a bittersweet caption that focused on how much he loved life and lived it “to the fullest.” She also opened up about “how much” she will “miss” the sweet times they shared.

“One month without this incredible man. Bob truly lived life to its fullest. He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me ‘look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible. And one of the best ways we did that together was sharing and exploring amazing food around the world,” Kelly wrote in the beginning of the caption. “We were in our happy place together whenever we were out at a restaurant, hotel lobby bar, or even our own kitchen when I would try out a new creation on him. He was never shy about ordering, and he would even tell you to get everything on the menu that you wanted because he also wanted to see you enjoy everything to the fullest.”

“Experiencing simple pleasures in life like that brought him so much joy,” she concluded. “I can’t even put into words how much I will miss this.”

Once Kelly shared her loving post, her followers used the comments section to share their condolences and send her support. “My heart is broken for you, but I’m also so happy you fell in love with someone who clearly loved you just as much back. May his memory be a wonderful blessing,” one follower sweetly wrote. “I don’t know you and you don’t know me, but my heart sincerely goes out to you. Thinking of you during your time of grief- the ups and the downs and the all arounds. God bless,” another shared.

Bob suddenly passed away at the age of 65 in a hotel room in Orlando, FL, where he was for a comedy tour, on Jan. 9. His cause of death was revealed to be head trauma in an announcement released by his family.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved,” part of the statement read. “As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”