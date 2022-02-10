Bob Saget’s Autopsy Report Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19 At Time Of Death

Besides uncovering that Bob Saget’s cause of death was a brain bleed, the autopsy also showed that the comic had tested positive for COVID.

Bob Saget’s autopsy report showed that he had contracted COVID-19 at the time of his death. The report, which showed that he’d died from head trauma and internal injuries, also found that a test on his respiratory system showed that he was positive for COVID when he died on January 9.

The findings of the autopsy showed that the “blunt force injuries of the head” were the primary cause of death for the comic, but further examination did also lead to positive COVID diagnosis. In the notes for the autopsy, the coroner also noted that other elements of Bob’s respiratory system were normal. “No evidence of acute or chronic inflammation by microscopy,” the report said in part. It also showed that the COVID sample was taken from him on January 11.

It’s been one month since the Full House star passed away at age 65 in Florida, and his loss is still felt by the fans of the show, and especially by his loved ones. The comic’s widow Kelly Rizzo made an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday February 9 to commemorate one month since her husband’s death. She shared tons of videos of them sharing food, and explained how the two bonded over their love of good eats. “Bob truly lived life to its fullest. He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me ‘look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible,'” she wrote, before explaining how the two loved to show their love of life with delicious food.

After Bob’s death, Kelly revealed what the last conversation she’d had with her husband was before he’d passed away during a January 20 interview with The Today Show, and she showed that she was so happy that it was a conversation filled with love.. “I think I said, ‘I love you dearly,’ and he said, ‘I love you endlessly,’ and I said, ‘I can’t wait to see you tomorrow.’ It was just all love,” she said.