Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Calls Him The ‘Best Man’ In 1st Interview Since His Death

Kelly Rizzo is speaking out about her late husband, Bob Saget, in an emotional interview since his passing.

Kelly Rizzo is remembering her late husband, comedian and actor Bob Saget, in the sweetest way in the first interview since his death on Jan. 9. Speaking with Hoda Kotb on the Today show, which will air in full on Thursday, Jan. 20, Kelly recalled some of the best moments she shared with her “kind and loving” late husband.

“Who was the Bob Saget like at dinner when there was no audience? When there was no one around, no one to make laugh, what was that guy like?” Hoda asked the food blogger. “It was still the same. He was there to just enjoy life. And he just wanted to make people feel good,” Kelly responded. “I mean, if we went to a restaurant, he would talk to all of the waiters, the waitresses. He knew all the hosts. Everybody knew him and loved him. And his constant message was ‘just treat everybody with kindness’ because he had gone through so much in his life, and he knew how hard life could be,” she continued.

She went on, “He always was just so kind and loving to everybody. He was just the best man I’ve ever known in my life. He was just so kind and so wonderful, and everybody that was in his life knew it. And even anybody that would just casually meet him was like, ‘Wow, this is a special guy.'”

The day after performing a comedy show in Jacksonville, Florida, Bob’s body was found in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. Kelly, who met Bob in 2015 and later tied the knot with him in 2018, apparently called the hotel when she didn’t hear from him on Jan. 9.

Following her late love’s death, Kelly released a heartfelt statement on Instagram. “Bob was a force. I’m sure every one of you out there, whether you knew him or not, was in awe of the enormous outpouring of love and tribute for this special man,” she shared within the post, referencing the outpouring of love from friends, fans and his former co-stars after the tragic news. “It was like nothing anyone has ever seen. I am so appreciative for the kindness and support from loved ones and strangers. Everyone loves Bob and everyone wants to make sure I’m ok. And for that, I’m eternally grateful.”