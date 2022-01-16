Bob Saget’s Widow Kelly Rizzo Mourns ‘Most Incredible Man’: He ‘Was A Force’ In Heartfelt Post

Kelly Rizzo penned a letter to her ‘sweet husband’ Bob Saget as she remembered their ‘crazy’ six year ‘ride’ before his sudden death on Jan. 9.

Bob Saget‘s wife Kelly Rizzo posted a beautiful tribute for her late husband after his unexpected death. The blogger shared the letter on Jan. 15 via Instagram alongside an adorable selfie of the pair. “My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time,” Kelly began her heartrending post. “But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years.”

She recalled that the two were the “happiest” they had ever been at the time of his death at the age of 65. The Full House icon was back on the road doing what he loved — stand-up — when he passed away in Orlando after a show. “I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you,” Kelly wrote, adding she has “no regrets” and they loved each other “until the very last moment.”

“Bob was a force. I’m sure every one of you out there, whether you knew him or not, was in awe of the enormous outpouring of love and tribute for this special man,” she added, referencing the outpouring of love from friends, fans and his former co-stars after the tragic news. “It was like nothing anyone has ever seen. I am so appreciative for the kindness and support from loved ones and strangers. Everyone loves Bob and everyone wants to make sure I’m ok. And for that, I’m eternally grateful.”

Bob and Kelly connected in 2015 after the comedian “slid into” her DMs on Instagram with an invite to his show followed by a “burger and lobster” dinner. While Kelly initially intended to remain friends, the pair quickly began dating — officially getting engaged in 2017. They married the following year, and often shared funny couple moments (along with plenty of travels) on social media.

She finished her lengthy letter with a pledge to keep “sharing how amazing” her husband was by “spreading his message of love and laughter” (but hilariously clarified she will not be doing stand-up). “Bob had so much more he wanted to do and so much more love to give,” she wrote, also promising to “love” and be there for his daughters Aubrey, 34, Lara Melanie, 34, and Jennifer Belle, 29. “I also want to keep sharing how important the Scleroderma Research Foundation was to him. I just want to make him proud. And to his girls, I will love you all with all my heart, always. Honey, I love you more than anything, forever.”

The America’s Funniest Home Videos host was remembered in an intimate memorial service on Jan. 14 that was attended by his Full House cast members including John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. John and Dave also served as pallbearers during the service.