Bob Saget Smiles In Haunting Final Photo Taken Hours Before His Tragic Death

Bob Saget’s last photo has surfaced and he looked perfectly happy and healthy while posing just hours before he died from accidental head trauma.

A photo of the late great Bob Saget that was taken just hours before his unexpected death has surfaced. The late comedian posed for a selfie with his valet Orlando Nunez in his final photo. The late comedian looked perfectly healthy and even beamed at the camera for the sweet selfie that was taken after the valet had parked his car. The photo, which can be seen here, has an ominous tone now knowing that he tragically died just hours after it was taken.

In fact, detectives reportedly used this selfie to determine that the cause of his death was accidental head trauma. In the pics, it’s clear that the Full House actor doesn’t have any of the injuries that he was reported having post-mortem including a bruised left eye or evidence of internal bleeding in his brain. “I didn’t see any injuries, he didn’t seem hurt, he wasn’t slurring his words,” the valet told DailyMail. “He was exactly as I remembered while watching him on the TV as a child. I was in awe.”

The results of Bob’s autopsy were revealed in February, a month after his death. While there was plenty of confusion as to whether his death involved foul play or substances at the time, the autopsy has negated those claims and determined the cause of death to be from a fall that Bob didn’t presume to be deadly before going to bed.

“it is my opinion that the death of Mr. Saget was the result of blunt head trauma,” the Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement. “His injuries were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall. A toxicology analysis did not reveal any illicit drugs or toxins. The manner of death is an accident.” The Full House actor passed away on Sunday, Jan. 9. Hotel security had found him unresponsive in his hotel room that day and even at that time suspected that there was no substance abuse involved.

The sitcom star was laid to rest on Friday, Jan. 14 and his Full House co-stars John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure , and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were all present to pay their respects. Other stars who weren’t able to attend paid tribute to the comedy legend online. Most importantly, his family shared that they wanted people to remember the kind of person he was in a statement to HollywoodLife. “We ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter,” the statement read.