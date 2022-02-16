Candace Cameron Bure Admits ‘There’s A Lot Of Questions’ On Bob Saget’s Death After Autopsy

After the death of her dear friend Bob Saget, Candace Cameron Bure reveals her concerns about what was shared on his autopsy report.

After the fatal accident of what was described as “head trauma” that lead to Bob Saget’s tragic and unexpected death, Candace Cameron Bure is speaking out about her feelings concerning the incident. Police have stated the comedian likely hit his head on the bed’s headboard, leading to head trauma, although doctors have also conceded his injuries seemed even more severe. “It’s been difficult, these past couple of weeks, because of more things that have come out,” the Full House and Fuller House actress stated on Fox & Friends on Wednesday. “And there’s a lot of questions.”

She continued, “And I’m trying honestly not to think about it in the sense that I just – I want to remember Bob and what a kind and loving and amazing person that he was. And let it be that.”

On Feb. 10, HollywoodLife got word of Bob’s death via a statement from the Medical Examiner’s Office. “An autopsy was performed on Robert Lane Saget, a 65-year-old male. Mr. Saget was found unresponsive in his hotel room on Jan. 9, 2022. All testing and further studies have been completed. In consideration of the circumstances surrounding the death and after examination of the body, toxicology analysis, histology and a respiratory pathogen panel, it is my opinion that the death of Mr. Saget was the result of blunt head trauma. His injuries were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall. A toxicology analysis did not reveal any illicit drugs or toxins. The manner of death is accident.”