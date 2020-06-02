‘Fuller House’ Cast Then & Now: A Look Back At The Stars From Original Series To Now

Today, fans will see the final chapter of beloved characters as ‘Fuller House’ comes to a conclusion after decades of bringing a smile to fans’ faces. To mark the occasion, we’re taking a look back at the ‘Fuller House’ cast then and now!

In September 1987, audiences were introduced to the Tanner household and every member of the eclectic, blended family on Full House. The show’s premise saw news anchor Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) accept the help of his rocker brother-in-law, Jesse, (John Stamos) and cartoon-loving pal Joey (Dave Coulier) in raising his three young daughters — D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and Michelle (Mary-Kate & Ashely Olsen) following the tragic death of Danny’s wife in a car crash. What ensued was eight seasons of love, laughs, and a lot of growing up!

Over 20 years later, the cast came back together for Fuller House, which saw Stephanie, D.J., and the sisters’ childhood neighbor, Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) raising their own kids in the same home they grew up in! If it wasn’t already apparent from when the continuation series started, the girls grew up into stunning, strong young women, bringing in a new generation of fans into their already fuller house! The series hit Netflix in February 2016, reuniting the cast for new stories of growing up and growing as a family.

Although there were some major changes that had to be made to the series — notably the omission of Michelle as Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen didn’t continue with the project, and Aunt Becky’s Lori Loughlin not returning following her involvement in the college admissions scandal — the core cast still kept everything moving. There was plenty of fun, new jokes, new characters — like Kimmy and D.J.’s kids — and familiar running gags that the show revisited!

But today, June 2, the final episodes of Fuller House will debut on Netflix and conclude the stories of D.J., Stephanie, Kimmy and more as we bid farewell to the San Francisco house that fans called a second home for years. But before you start binging the beloved, nostalgic show, check out the gallery above to see just how much the cast has changed over the years!