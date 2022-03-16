Tristan Thompson Reflects On The ‘Past’ & Feeling ‘Guilty’ After Khloe & Baby Drama

Tristan Thompson posted another mysterious message to his Instagram story Wednesday, co-signing a quote that told users not to ‘live in the past or future.’

Tristan Thompson took to his social media again to ostensibly share his feelings about his current baby mama drama. “Let the past guide you rather than making you feel guilty,” the professional basketball player, 31, posted via his Instagram story on March 16. “Let the future excite you rather than making you feel anxious. Let the present be a gift to you to feel alive rather than a curse that makes you live in the past or future.” The quote was anonymous, seemingly from another source, but Tristan approved the sentiments by adding two speaking head emoji over the post.

The news first broke in early December about Tristan fathering a child with Texas trainer Maralee Nicols. Tristan initially disputed his being the father, but tests confirmed his paternity, further revealing his sexual relationship with Maralee at the time he was dating Khloe Kardashian.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he wrote on Instagram on Jan. 3. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” Tristan continued, apologizing publicly to Khloe, with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter True. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” the NBA star wrote. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Tristan also took to his Instagram stories in January to express some similar cryptic sentiments over his paternity scandal. “Sometimes you don’t realize your own strength until you face your greatest weakness,” he wrote on the social media platform on Friday, Jan. 21. “Hide from your demons and they’ll slowly destroy your potential. Face them and they can potentially become your greatest asset.”