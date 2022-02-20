Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom’s Daughter Daisy, 1, Walks All By Herself On Outing With Mom

The adorable Daisy Dove looked so grown up as she marched alongside her pop star mom during a fun family field trip in Santa Barbara.

They grow up so fast! Katy Perry, 37, and Orlando Bloom’s, 45, one-year-old baby girl Daisy Dove is already walking on her own! The adorable tot was spotted marching alongside her American Idol judge mom during a field trip to the Botanical Gardens in Katy’s hometown of Santa Barbara on Saturday (Feb. 19).

Sporting a beige turtleneck dress, the “Swish Swish” singer made sure to keep her eye on her daughter as they enjoyed the sunny outing in the tony. Southern California town. Katy topped off the casual yet chic look with an oversized fishing cap and brown leather sandals. At one point she helped Daisy Dove steer clear of veering off the sidewalk. When Daisy Dove was a little too tired to keep on truckin’ by herself, Katy picked her up and carried the tot like a doting parent.

Although it wasn’t clear if Orlando was joining his family on the trip, it’s been reported the Pirates of the Caribbean alum is pulling out all the stops to help care for Daisy Dove while Katy kills it at her residency in Las Vegas. “Katy has a place in Vegas and for the most part Orlando will be out there to help out while she is on stage and if she ever has to go from Vegas to L.A. for American Idol duties all that will be planned out,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about Katy’s current work. “Along with their obvious parenting duties they also have lots of help and Orlando isn’t really working right now so they both have an understanding that their work is important, and they will alternate when needed but have enough help to make sure it will all work out.”

The superstar couple welcomed little Daisy Dove back in Aug. 2020 and have taken every opportunity to shower the tot with attention and love. The Grammy nominated singer did, however, hilariously poke fun at how things have changed with a little one in her life. “Now that I’m a mom, my life is totally different and yet I realized, it’s kind of similar to being a pop star,” she joked while guest hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “You’re up all night, usually holding a bottle of some kind, there’s vomit on the floor and your boobs are always out,”