Katy Perry Reveals The Setlist For Her Las Vegas Residency & Fans Go Wild

The popstar gave a preview of her upcoming Las Vegas run, and showed off her setlist, which is jammed with hits.

Before Katy Perry takes the stage for the first night of her “Play” Las Vegas residency, the 37-year-old singer gave fans a sneak peak at the setlist that they can expect for those concerts in a Tuesday December 28 Instagram post. Katy posted the video, which shared the 19-song setlist, as she wrote it out on a piece of Resorts World Las Vegas stationary, and it’s definitely enough to get any of her Katy Cats stoked for the upcoming concerts, which start on December 30, and will run for 16 shows until March 19.

Naturally, the setlist is loaded with just about any song that a diehard Katy fan could want to hear. She show kicks off with “ET,” and runs into her most-beloved song “Firework,” but there’s tons of hits in between. She performs new songs from her latest album Smile, like “Not The End of the World” or “Daisies” to songs from her debut One Of The Boys, like “I Kissed a Girl,” and (of course) “Waking Up In Vegas.” A few of her hits also get mashed up together for definitely exciting moments, like “Hot n Cold” and “Last Friday Night.” In her caption, Katy welcomed fans to the run of shows: “TOMORROW you can officially come to PERRY PLAYLAND,” she wrote along with some rainbow, heart, and star emojis.

Tons of fans celebrated the excellent selections that Katy made for the new run of shows. “Would like to experience ‘Walking On Air’ into ‘Never Really Over’ into ‘Teenage Dream’ ASAP,” one person tweeted. Another person shared that they thought that the setlist was “brave.”

Katy Perry’s ‘Play’ residency is jam-packed with all of her hits. (Shutterstock)

Before the residency kicks off, Katy shared some of the daily routines and workouts that she’s been following to get ready for the concert run. She said that she was doing a ton of “strength training and weights,” plus hiking, in a new interview with The Wall Street JournalShe also starred as a mermaid in a commercial for the resort where her residency will take place, alongside other huge music icons: Celine DionCarrie UnderwoodLuke Bryan, Tiesto and Zedd.

 